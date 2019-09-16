The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek found dead in New York apartment, police say
Police say no sign of foul play, medical examiner to determine cause of death
Ric Ocasek, famed lead singer for The Cars rock band, has been found dead in a Manhattan apartment.
The New York City police department said officers responding to a 911 call found the 75-year-old Ocasek at about 4 p.m. ET on Sunday. They said there was no sign of foul play and that the medical examiner was to determine a cause of death.
The Cars chart-topping hits in the late 1970s and 1980s included Just What I Needed, Shake It Up and Drive. The band was inducted last year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
In May of 2018, model and actress Paulina Porizkova announced on social media that she and Ocasek had separated after 28 years of marriage. The pair first met while filming the music video for Drive.
I’m stunned and saddened by the loss of Ric Ocasek - he was a visionary who affected the lives and hearts of everyone who listened to music in the 80s. God Speed, Ric! Keep Moving in Stereo!—@rainnwilson
