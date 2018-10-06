Hollywood reacts to Brett Kavanaugh's U.S. Supreme Court confirmation

Ellen DeGeneres, Jim Carrey and Time's Up are among those reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh on Saturday.

Time's Up, a social movement which helps victims of workplace sexual harassment and was created by women in Hollywood after allegations of misconduct against Harvey Weinstein and others, also posted a statement on Twitter following the decision.

"This chapter in our history book will not be the story of men who believed men, that's old news," the official Time's Up account posted in a series of tweets. "It will be the story of an avalanche of women who spoke truths and seized our power."

It’s heartbreaking but not surprising that this small group of largely white men made a decision that valued the career of one man above all else. But even as the Senate clings to the past, rooms of power are changing all across America. (2/4) —@TIMESUPNOW The Senate doesn’t decide who we are. The Senate doesn’t decide how women are treated in this country. We do. All of us, together. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TIMESUP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TIMESUP</a> (4/4) —@TIMESUPNOW

Talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres, who rarely gets political on social media, addressed a message to Christine Blasey Ford. Ford testified last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee that she had been sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh when they were teenagers. Kavanaugh denied any wrongdoing.

"You started a movement and we'll see it through," DeGeneres posted on Twitter Saturday. "If they won't listen to our voices, then they'll listen to our vote."

This tweet is for Dr. Ford. You put yourself through so much and I want you to know it wasn’t in vain. You started a movement and we’ll see it through. If they won’t listen to our voices, then they’ll listen to our vote. —@TheEllenShow

Canadian-born actor Jim Carrey referred to Ford's testimony as "Real American heroism."

Real American heroism. Dr. Ford risked everything to tell the truth about this privileged Kavanaugh goon. Avenge her in November. <a href="https://t.co/NrLGWEXcRi">https://t.co/NrLGWEXcRi</a> <a href="https://t.co/lSPtmVUH4I">pic.twitter.com/lSPtmVUH4I</a> —@JimCarrey

The 50-48 senate vote marked the end of a bitter, high-profile battle between Democrats and Republicans.

White House Down actor James Woods, a Republican known for sharing his right-wing views and staunch support of Donald Trump online, returned to Twitter after being locked out of his account by the social media company for refusing to delete a tweet it had flagged.

After expressing support for Kavanaugh, he posted: "Now what Republicans must do is support those still marginalized by a history of oppression and neglect."

Now what <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Republicans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Republicans</a> MUST do is support those still marginalized by a history of oppression and neglect. As we assume the leadership of America, let’s work harder than ever to ensure minority opportunity and women’s rights. Let’s show that Republicans are good for ALL Americans. —@RealJamesWoods

Debate over the nomination triggered a protest Thursday in Washington, D.C. at the U.S. Senate building. Comedian Amy Schumer and model-actress Emily Ratajkowski were among those who participated.