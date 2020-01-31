'We need action': Industry responds to broadcasting panel report in Ottawa

The Netflix logo welcomes participants to the Prime Time conference in Ottawa. (Eli Glasner)

A day after its release, the expert panel's report on the future of broadcasting and telecommunications in Canada stepped into the spotlight at Ottawa's Prime Time conference.

Normally the event is a networking soirée filled with panels on what does and doesn't work in the Canadian TV and film industry.

But the panel's suggestions would alter some of the very institutions the industry depends on. Among some of the report's 97 recommendations are: compelling streaming services to devote part of their budget to the creation of Canadian content, combining the Canada Media Fund and Telefilm Canada into a new entity, and re-envisioning CBC as an ad-free service.

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault speaks during a discussion at the Prime Time 2020 conference, which wraps up in Ottawa on Friday. On Thursday, he promised legislation soon to reform Canada's broadcasting and telecom rules. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

While the authors of the report spent 18 months pouring over 2,000 submissions, the Liberal government has promised to deliver a bill within a year. Speaking at Prime Time, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault suggested an even more accelerated timeline: "I don't want to wait until December." He said, "I will do everything I can do to make sure the bill is tabled within this parliamentary session, between now and the month of June."

Over coffee at the networking sessions, some producers expressed skepticism on whether government will actually enforce the recommendations on streaming services, but ACTRA national president David Sparrow is encouraged.

Changes could be delayed under new government

He says he's willing to wait a few years if the government can deliver a bill that would protect the industry for the next 20. What he's worried about is whether the minority government can make the recommendations a reality before they're replaced.

"No one knows when that government will be up for re-election" he says, "We can't count on the fact another government might not take all of this work, stuff it under the bed and say that's not for us. "

Producer Robin Cass thinks the panel's idea of combining Telefilm Canada and the Canada Media Fund would save a lot of time and money. (Eli Glasner)

For his part, producer Robin Cass appreciates the boldness of the recommendations. He says the idea of combining the Canadian Media Fund (which broadcasters contribute to and draw from to create Canadian programs) and Telefilm Canada is long overdue.

"As an independent producer I know how many funds there are and how much paperwork is required." Cass says he always wondered why there wasn't a more centralized approach that would save a lot of time and money.

But not everyone is as enthusiastic. Jesse Wente is tired of all the talking.

Speaking to the recommendations of the independent panel on the future of broadcasting, <a href="https://twitter.com/jessewente?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jessewente</a> says time for consultations is over. <a href="https://t.co/xlkc5JNfEx">pic.twitter.com/xlkc5JNfEx</a> —@glasneronfilm

As the director of Indigenous Screen Office, Wente says they've been in constant consultations with the government since his office opened. While the expert panel recommended the CBC increase its efforts to reflect Indigenous cultures and languages, Wente and many others in the Indigenous community are pushing for the equal inclusion in the Broadcasting Act for First Nation, Métis and Inuit producers alongside French and English.

"We don't need further consultations" he says, "We need action on what we've been saying for 20 years. We need the legislative change that will force this country to actually make the changes that is needed."

CBC president responds

Change is certainly on the menu when is comes to the future of the public broadcaster. The expert panel recommends CBC abandon all advertising within five years in order to be more "daring and take risks" in the words of panel chair Janet Yale.

At <a href="https://twitter.com/The_CMPA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@The_CMPA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PTiO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PTiO</a> CBC’s <a href="https://twitter.com/PresidentCBCRC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PresidentCBCRC</a> and Bell Media President Randy Lennox joke they never argue, but rather “collaborate to compete” <a href="https://t.co/5SmByX8lIC">pic.twitter.com/5SmByX8lIC</a> —@glasneronfilm

But speaking at Prime Time, CBC President Catherine Tait took issue with the panel's comments.

She pointed to the upcoming CBC drama Trickster, a show featuring Indigenous directors, writers and actors, as an example of the broadcaster's commitment to taking creative risks.

In the interview on stage with Bell Media President Randy Lennox, the two executives spoke frankly about the challenges of competing with multinational corporations such as Netflix. Discussing negotiating rights, Lennox said, "It's not easy. As you know they want it all, but so do we."

Speaking to CBC's relationship with streaming services Tait clarified some previous comments she'd made about Netflix. She said, "It's not that we don't want to be in business with the foreign streamers; it's that we need to protect the Canadian windows for our own exploitation, but also to the benefit of [Canadian producers]."

As the attendees wait to see how the government proceeds, Tait stressed the industry needs to be united. "If we don't sing from the same songbook with one voice, we will not be heard."

She emphasized that the report is a series of recommendations, not law, and suggested the industry has a role to play as the government determines the way forward.