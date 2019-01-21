Honouring the worst in film: John Travolta and Donald Trump among Razzie nominees
John Travolta's Gotti earned 6 Razzie nominations, President Donald Trump up for worst actor
John Travolta's John Gotti biopic Gotti has topped the 39th annual Razzie Awards with a co-leading six nominations, while President Donald Trump also earned a nod for worst actor.
In nominations announced Monday, Gotti, the Will Ferrell comedy Holmes & Watson, conservative provocateur Dinesh D'Souza's Death of a Nation and the R-rated puppet comedy Happytime Murders all earned six nominations.
Nominated for worst picture are Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Holmes & Watson, Robin Hood and Winchester.
Cringe-worthy Performances
Along with Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes and Travolta in Gotti, the Razzies nominated Trump in Death of a Nation and Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 11/9 for worst actor.
It also nominated Trump and "his self-perpetuating pettiness" for worst screen combo.
Melania Trump was nominated for worst supporting actress.
Worst Actor Nominees:
- Johnny Depp (voice only) for Sherlock Gnomes.
- Will Ferrell for Holmes & Watson.
- John Travolta for Gotti.
- Donald J. Trump (as himself) for Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9 .
- Bruce Willis for Death Wish.
Worst Actress Nominees:
- Jennifer Garner for Peppermint.
- Amber Heard for London Fields.
- Melissa McCarthy for The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party.
- Helen Mirren for Winchester.
- Amanda Seyfried for The Clapper.
You can watch the full 2019 Razzie nomination announcement here.
Winners will be revealed on February 23.