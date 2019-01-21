John Travolta's John Gotti biopic Gotti has topped the 39th annual Razzie Awards with a co-leading six nominations, while President Donald Trump also earned a nod for worst actor.

In nominations announced Monday, Gotti, the Will Ferrell comedy Holmes & Watson, conservative provocateur Dinesh D'Souza's Death of a Nation and the R-rated puppet comedy Happytime Murders all earned six nominations.

Nominated for worst picture are Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Holmes & Watson, Robin Hood and Winchester.

Cringe-worthy Performances

Along with Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes and Travolta in Gotti, the Razzies nominated Trump in Death of a Nation and Michael Moore's Fahrenheit 11/9 for worst actor.

It also nominated Trump and "his self-perpetuating pettiness" for worst screen combo.

Melania Trump was nominated for worst supporting actress.

Worst Actor Nominees:

Johnny Depp (voice only) for Sherlock Gnomes.

Will Ferrell for Holmes & Watson.

John Travolta for Gotti.

Donald J. Trump (as himself) for Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9 .

Bruce Willis for Death Wish.

Actor Jamie Foxx stars as Little John in Robin Hood. The movie is up for worst picture. Foxx also has been nominated for a 2019 Razzie in the worst supporting actor category. (Larry Horricks/Lionsgate)

Worst Actress Nominees:

Jennifer Garner for Peppermint.

Amber Heard for London Fields.

Melissa McCarthy for The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party.

Helen Mirren for Winchester.

Amanda Seyfried for The Clapper.

Actor Melissa McCarthy has been nominated for worst actress for her role as a detective in The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party. (VVS Films)

You can watch the full 2019 Razzie nomination announcement here.

Winners will be revealed on February 23.