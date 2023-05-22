Actor Ray Stevenson, known for RRR, Rome and Thor, dead at 58

Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor who played the villain in RRR, an Asgardian warrior in the Thor films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's Rome, has died at age 58.

Representatives for Stevenson told The Associated Press he died Sunday, but had no other details to share on Monday.

Stevenson was born in Lisburn in 1964. After attending the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and years of working in British television, he made his film debut in Paul Greengrass's 1998 film The Theory of Flight. In 2004, he appeared in Antoine Fuqua's King Arthur as a knight of the round table and several years later played the lead in the Marvel adaptation Punisher: War Zone.

Though Punisher was not the best-reviewed film, he'd get another taste of Marvel in the first three Thor films, in which he played Volstagg. Other prominent film roles included the Divergent trilogy, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and The Transporter: Refueled.

A looming presence at 6-foot-4, Stevenson, who played his share of soldiers past and present, once said in an interview, "I guess I'm an old warrior at heart."

WATCH | Why RRR is so infectious: The global love for RRR: Indian action film generating Oscar buzz Duration 2:31 This year's film awards season has found an unlikely contender: India's RRR, a three-hour long, action-packed, Telugu-language film that’s breaking box office records and winning over audiences worldwide.

On the small screen, he was Titus Pullo in Rome, the role that really got his career going in the United States and got him a SAG card, at the age of 44. The popular series ran from 2005 to 2007.

"That was one of the major years of my life," Stevenson said in an interview. "It made me sit down in my own skin and say, just do the job. The job's enough."

In the Variety review of Rome, Brian Lowery wrote "the imposing Stevenson certainly stands out as a brawling, whoring and none-too-bright warrior — a force of nature who, despite his excesses, somehow keeps landing on his feet."

He was Blackbeard in the Starz series Black Sails and Commander Jack Swinburne in the German television series Das Boot.

Stevenson participates in the panel for Black Sails at the Starz 2016 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2016. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/The Associated Press)

Role in upcoming Star Wars series

Stevenson also did voice work in Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars, as Gar Saxon, and had a role in the upcoming Star Wars live-action series Ahsoka, in which he plays a bad guy, Baylan Skoll. The eight-episode season is expected on Disney+ in August.

In an interview with Backstage in 2020, Stevenson said his acting idols were "the likes of Lee Marvin [and] Gene Hackman."

"Never a bad performance, and brave and fearless within that calibre," Stevenson said. "It was never the young, hot leading man; it was men who I could identify with."

Stevenson had three sons with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia. They met while he was working on Rome.