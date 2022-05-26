Ray Liotta, Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star, dead at 67

Ray Liotta, the actor best known for playing mobster Henry Hill in Goodfellas and baseball player Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, has died. He was 67.

A source at the Dominican Republic's National Forensic Science Institute who was not authorized to speak to the media confirmed the death of Liotta and said his body was taken to the Cristo Redentor morgue. The Hollywood Reporter and NBC News cited representatives for Liotta who said he died in his sleep Wednesday night. He was in the Dominican Republic to film a new movie.

The Newark, N.J., native was born in 1954 and adopted at age six months out of an orphanage by a township clerk and an auto parts owner.

Though he mostly grew up playing sports, including baseball, during his senior year of high school, the drama teacher at the school asked him if he wanted to be in a play, which he agreed to on a lark. And it stuck: He'd go on to study acting at the University of Miami. After graduation, he got his first big break on the soap opera Another World.

Liotta's first big film role was in Jonathan Demme's Something Wild as Melanie Griffith's character's hotheaded ex-convict husband Ray. The turn earned him a Golden Globe nomination. A few years later, he would get the memorable role of the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams.

His most iconic role, as real life mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, came shortly after. He and Scorsese had to fight for it, though, with multiple auditions and pleas to the studio to cast the still relative unknown.

