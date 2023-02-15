Content
Entertainment

Raquel Welch, star of Fantastic Voyage, One Million Years B.C., dead at 82

Raquel Welch, the film actress whose sultry, curvaceous looks made her a leading sex symbol of the 1960s and '70s, has died at age 82, the French news agency AFP reported on Wednesday, citing her manager.

Actress was known as a defining sex symbol of the '60s and '70s

Thomson Reuters ·
A smiling woman stands in front of a podium. She is wearing a glittering black dress and is speaking into a microphone.
Actress Raquel Welch speaks onstage during the 16th Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 22, 2014. Welch has died at the age of 82. (Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Her death was initially reported by TMZ.com, citing unnamed family members, and later by Hollywood trade publication Variety and the French news agency AFP, which cited her manager.

Her death was initially reported by TMZ.com, citing unnamed family members, and later by Hollywood trade publication Variety and the French news agency AFP, which cited her manager.

Welch came to the wide attention of moviegoers for her role in the 1966 sci-fi adventure Fantastic Voyage, followed by her iconic appearance later that year in the prehistoric drama One Million Years B.C.

Although Welch had just a few lines of dialogue in B.C., memorable images of her appearance in a deer-skinned bikini made her a bestselling pinup that transformed her into a global sex symbol.

A woman with a broad brimmed hat holds an old fashioned revolver.
Welch as Maria Stoner in the western Bandolero!, directed by Andrew V. McLaglen, at the Alamo Village in Texas on Nov. 7, 1967. ( Harry Benson/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Other screen credits in the late 1960s and early '70s include starring roles in BedazzledBandolero!100 RiflesMyra Breckinridge and Hannie Caulder.

The brunette star's portrayal of strong female characters was credited with reshaping the stereotype of the traditional sex symbol, and her rise to fame was also seen as eclipsing Hollywood's embrace of the blonde bombshell.

