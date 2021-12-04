Actor Kal Penn to play Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia on the big screen

If you're a Toronto Raptors fan, you know Nav Bhatia — the upbeat, enthusiastic, diehard supporter known as the Superfan.

Soon, a lot more people will know Bhatia, too, as Hollywood is set to tell his life story on the big screen.

Deadline reported Thursday that a biopic about Bhatia is in the works and actor Kal Penn — of the Harold & Kumar movie series — is slated to play the sports fan.

"His story of perseverance & unity is incredible, & I'm super excited to bring his super fan story to the (super?) big screen," tweeted Penn, who will also produce the movie.

Lots of us are basketball fans, but there’s only one <a href="https://twitter.com/superfan_nav?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@superfan_nav</a>! His story of perseverance & unity is incredible, & I’m super excited to bring his super fan story to the (super?) big screen. 🏀 <a href="https://t.co/aKGjMi1JWr">https://t.co/aKGjMi1JWr</a> —@kalpenn

Bhatia appears to be just as thrilled as Penn about the project.

"Superfan is going Hollywood!" he tweeted Thursday.

The Deadline report says a writer and director are still being sought for the Superfan movie, which will be produced by Stampede Ventures.

An email sent to Stampede Ventures was not immediately responded to on Saturday.

For those who can't wait to see the Bhatia story on the big screen, there's a newly released documentary about his journey from newcomer to Canada in the 1980s to pop-culture phenomenon, now streaming on CBC Gem.