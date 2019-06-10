Canada, this national anthem is for you.

As the Toronto Raptors head into a potentially historic Game 5 in the NBA Finals on Monday, there won't be a famous face singing O Canada at the Scotiabank Arena.

Instead, the NBA says it will be up to "all fans" inside the venue, and across the country, to sing loud and proud.

Chantal Romain, the NBA's spokeswoman, told The Canadian Press that longtime national anthem performer Doug Tranquada will lead the crowd inside the venue.

Recent televised games have featured live feeds of Raptors fans at public viewing parties across the country.

The Star-Spangled Banner will still be performed by a familiar vocalist — Grammy-winning R&B singer Monica, best known for her chart-topping duet The Boy is Mine with Brandy.