Rapper Juice Wrld dead at 21
Chicago-area rapper Juice Wrld, whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins, was pronounced dead Sunday after a "medical emergency" at Midway International Airport, according to authorities.

Rapper Juice Wrld, seen here performing in May in Philadelphia, has died at age 21. (Owen Sweeney/Invision/The Associated Press)

The Cook County medical examiner's office was notified of the the death of Higgins, of Homewood, on Sunday morning, according to office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny.

An autopsy has not been conducted.

Police and fire officials confirmed a 21-year-old male was transported from Midway to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Chicago police said he experienced a "medical emergency."

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the transported man experienced cardiac arrest and was transported to a hospital from a Midway hanger away from the main terminal where private planes land.

Chicago police said they're conducting a death investigation.

