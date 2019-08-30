It's been a busy year for 17-year-old Maitreyi Ramakrishnan so far. In a few short months, she's appeared in her school's production of Chicago, graduated high school and beat 15,000 others to snag the central role in Mindy Kaling's new Netflix comedy series.

"It's gonna be awesome," the Mississauga, Ont., teen told CBC News about her new starring role in the as-yet-untitled series.

Inspired by elements of Kaling's own upbringing, the series is said to be a coming-of-age tale centred on Devi, a modern-day, first-generation Indian-American teen. She's described as "an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations" — characteristics Ramakrishnan says she sees in herself "a little bit."

Back in April, when Ramakrishnan saw Kaling's social media casting call, it was her best friend who convinced her to send in a video audition.

"I've always been somebody who loved being on stage, whether it was performing by singing or playing piano," she told CBC's Metro Morning on Friday.

Best known for appearing on The Office and The Mindy Project, Kaling is also a writer and producer of films and TV series. (Emily Aragones/Amazon Studios via Associated Press)

"In high school, I really hit my stride with theatre productions after school and musicals. It's always been a passion of mine: being onstage and performing."

Just days after she submitted her audition, Kaling's team asked to see more. After a "fast and furious" month, which included two quick trips to Los Angeles to audition in person, Ramakrishnan was in.

Remember that open casting call for me and <a href="https://twitter.com/loulielang?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@loulielang</a>’s upcoming <a href="https://twitter.com/netflix?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@netflix</a> series!? WELL everyone…meet Maitreyi Ramakrishnan! She was cast out of 15,000 people, you guys 😳👏🏾 Thank you to every single one of you that auditioned ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/9mbbhnKJNN">https://t.co/9mbbhnKJNN</a> —@mindykaling

She was at home in her dining room when Kaling — best known for The Office and The Mindy Project — and co-creator Lang Fisher called to give her the good news.

One of the things Ramakrishnan is most excited about is that the series will tell stories through the lens of a young, South Asian woman growing up in North America.

Though a big fan of Kaling and The Office, Ramakrishnan said she didn't have many female, South Asian stars to look up to growing up.

Still, that didn't stop the Tamil-Canadian teen from chasing her dream. Her goal is to play strong female characters on television and, eventually, in movies.

"I'm a firm believer that if you don't see what you want in the media or in the world in general, you should go out there and be that change and take up that space," she said.

"Go after your dreams. Don't stop for anyone."

