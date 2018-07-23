Skip to Main Content
R. Kelly sings about troubles in revealing, lengthy new song I Admit

R. Kelly sings about troubles in revealing, lengthy new song I Admit

R. Kelly sings about his troubles and battles in a new 19-minute song, addressing sexual abuse claims against him that have put a screeching halt on his career.

Defiant 19-minute track posted online Monday

The Associated Press ·
R. Kelly has released a new, 19-minute track addressing sexual abuse claims against him. (The Associated Press)

R. Kelly sings about his troubles and battles in a new 19-minute song, addressing sexual abuse claims against him that have put a screeching halt on his career.

The song, I Admit, was posted to Soundcloud on Monday.

The track begins with the lyrics, "I admit I have made some mistakes/And I have some imperfect ways."

R. Kelly gets personal throughout the track, singing that he likes "all the ladies, that's both older and young ladies," following it up with: "But tell me how they call it pedophile because that [expletive] is crazy."

He also sings that he's "not convicted, not arrested, dragged my name in the dirt/All this work to be successful, when you abandon me `cause of what you heard."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us