R. Kelly sings about troubles in revealing, lengthy new song I Admit

R. Kelly sings about his troubles and battles in a new 19-minute song, addressing sexual abuse claims against him that have put a screeching halt on his career.

The song, I Admit, was posted to Soundcloud on Monday.

The track begins with the lyrics, "I admit I have made some mistakes/And I have some imperfect ways."

Today is the day you’ve been waiting for. 🎶 I ADMIT 🎶 <br><br>LISTEN: <a href="https://t.co/ncQiDOC6Gq">https://t.co/ncQiDOC6Gq</a> <a href="https://t.co/DR8Aijj62N">pic.twitter.com/DR8Aijj62N</a> —@rkelly

R. Kelly gets personal throughout the track, singing that he likes "all the ladies, that's both older and young ladies," following it up with: "But tell me how they call it pedophile because that [expletive] is crazy."

He also sings that he's "not convicted, not arrested, dragged my name in the dirt/All this work to be successful, when you abandon me `cause of what you heard."