'I didn't do this stuff!' R. Kelly says rumours he had sex with underage girls are 'not true'

In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, R. Kelly says he "didn't do this stuff," and he's fighting for his life.

The R&B singer, out on bail after his Feb. 22 arrest in Chicago, gave the interview to Gayle King of CBS This Morning, with excerpts airing Tuesday night. More of the interview will air Wednesday and Thursday on CBS This Morning.

In an excerpt, Kelly tells King that rumours of him having sex with and abusing underage girls are "not true."

"Whether they're old rumours, new rumours, future rumours, not true," Kelly said.

Kelly says it would be 'stupid' for him to do the things he is accused of. (CBS)

Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. The allegations date back as far as 1998 and span more than a decade. Kelly has pleaded not guilty and is free under orders not to have any contact with girls under the age of 18.

When King asked Kelly if he has held women against their will, he replied, "That's stupid!"

"Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me," Kelly said. "Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I've been through — oh, right now I just think I need to be a monster, and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don't let them eat, and don't let them out."

When King persisted in questioning, Kelly angrily responded, "Stop it. Y'all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn't do this stuff! This is not me!"

More of Kelly's interview with CBS This Morning's Gayle King will air Wednesday and Thursday. (CBS)

He broke down in tears as he hit his hands together and said, "I'm fighting for my f--king life."

CBS also plans to air interviews with two women who are living with Kelly, including one whose parents say she is being held against her will.