R. Kelly convicted on multiple counts of child pornography, acquitted of fixing 2008 child porn trial

A federal jury on Wednesday convicted R. Kelly of several child pornography charges in his hometown of Chicago, delivering another legal blow to a singer who was once one of the biggest R&B stars in the world.

Kelly, 55, was found guilty on three counts of child pornography and three counts of child enticement.

But the jury acquitted him on a fourth pornography count and a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge that had accused him fixing his state child pornography trial in 2008.

His two co-defendants were found not guilty on all charges.

Jurors, who deliberated for 11 hours over two days, wrote several questions to the judge on Wednesday, at least one indicating they were grappling with some of the case's legal complexities.

One asked if they had to find Kelly both enticed and coerced minors, or that he either enticed or coerced them. Over objections from Kelly's lawyer, the judge said they only need to find one.

At trial, prosecutors sought to paint a picture of Kelly as a master manipulator who used his fame and wealth to reel in star-stuck fans, some of them minors, to sexually abuse then discard them.

Jurors acquitted co-defendant Derrel McDavid, a longtime Kelly business manager, who was accused of conspiring with Kelly to rig the 2008 trial. Milton Brown, a Kelly associate for years, was acquitted of receiving child pornography.

Kelly has already been convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in New York and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In Chicago, a conviction of just one count of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years, while receipt of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum of five years. Judges can order that defendants sentenced earlier in separate cases serve their new sentence simultaneously with or only after the first term is fully served. Federal inmates must serve at least 85 per cent of their sentences.

Closing arguments

During closing arguments Tuesday, Kelly attorney Jennifer Bonjean likened the government's testimony and evidence to a cockroach and its case to a bowl of soup.

If a cockroach falls into soup, she said, "you don't just pull out the cockroach and eat the rest of the soup. You throw out the whole soup," Bonjean told jurors.

"There are just too many cockroaches," she said of the prosecution's case.

The three defendants called only a handful of witnesses over four days. McDavid, who was on the stand for three days, may have damaged Kelly's hopes for acquittal by saying that he now doubts Kelly was truthful when he denied abusing anyone after hearing the superstar's accusers testify.

In her closing rebuttal, prosecutor Jeannice Appenteng cited testimony that Kelly's inner circle increasingly focused on doing what Kelly wanted as his fame boomed in the mid-1990s.

"And ladies and gentlemen, what R. Kelly wanted was to have sex with young girls," she said.

Four Kelly accusers testified. Some cried when describing the abuse but otherwise spoke calmly and with confidence. A fifth accuser did not testify.

Sitting nearby in a suit and face mask, Kelly often averted his eyes and looked down as his accusers spoke.

The legal challenges for Kelly — who rose from poverty on Chicago's South Side to become a Grammy-winning superstar — are not yet over. Two further trials are pending; one in Minnesota and another in state court in Chicago.

Kelly, who is known for his smash hit I Believe I Can Fly and for sex-infused songs such as Bump n' Grind, sold millions of albums even after abuse allegations began circulating in the 1990s. Widespread outrage emerged after the #MeToo reckoning and the 2019 docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.