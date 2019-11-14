Branko Lustig, an Oscar-winning Croatian film producer and Holocaust survivor, has died at 87.

The Yad Vashem centre in Jerusalem said Lustig died Thursday in Zagreb, the capital of his native Croatia. No other details were immediately released.

Lustig is best known for winning Academy Awards for Best Picture for Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List and for Ridley Scott's Gladiator. Croatian media and officials have praised him as the nation's most successful and most prominent film producer.

Lustig was born in the eastern Croatian town of Osijek, which was part of the Yugoslavia at the time. In the Second World War he was imprisoned at Auschwitz and later in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camps.

Croatia's capital of Zagreb has declared Lustig an honorary citizen for promoting democratic values, culture and tolerance.

His other motion picture production credits, according to IMDB.com, included Black Hawk Down, American Gangster and Hannibal, and he was an associate producer on the hit 1980s television miniseries The Winds of War and War and Remembrance.

Russell Crowe, who won an Oscar for Gladiator, paid tribute to Lustig on Twitter.

"What an amazing life he led. From the horrors of WWII to the glory of two Academy Awards … Much love Branko. Always your friend," said Crowe.