Bollywood crossover actress Priyanka Chopra married musician Nick Jonas during a lavish Christian-Hindu wedding ceremony this weekend in India.

The Quantico star, who rose to fame in North America after being among Indian cinema's top talent for years, posted a message on her Instagram page to confirm the news.

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faith and cultures," she posted Saturday to her 30 million followers. "And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing."

Jonas, formerly of the teen pop-rock group Jonas Brothers, posted the same message on his social media account.

The couple married at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace. While the full guest list has been kept under wraps, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who is engaged to Jonas's brother, Joe, can be seen in the photos posted by the couple online.

Reports suggest Canadian YouTube sensation Lilly Singh and a number of Bollywood stars also attended, but that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose wedding Chopra attended in May, did not make it to the ceremony.

A cover story on the couple for Vogue's digital magazine said a Christian ceremony is taking place Saturday and will be followed by a Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday. Chopra also joked: "People will need vacations after this wedding."

In addition to starring in the FBI drama Quantico for three seasons, Chopra, 36, also appeared in the 2017 reboot Baywatch and the 2018 indie film A Kid Like Jake. Before that, she starred in dozens of Indian films, including Andaaz, Krrish, Don and Fashion. She is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has often discussed her affinity for Toronto and her Canadian fans.

Nick Jonas, 26, rose to fame as one of Disney Channel's young stars and went on to find musical success with his brothers before the trio disbanded in 2013. He's been working as a solo artist since.

The newlyweds announced their engagement in September after dating for a few months.