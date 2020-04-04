Acclaimed singer-songwriter John Prine dead at 73

John Prine, the plain-spoken singer-songwriter whose body of work saw him shift effortlessly between poignant reflections on mortality and humorous takes on life's absurdities, has died.

Prine was 73.

The New York Times, the Tennessean and Rolling Stone reported that Prine's family confirmed his death from COVID-19.

Prine took ill on March 27 with what was described in a statement from his family as a "sudden onset" of the illness, and was intubated two days later.

His wife Fiona, who tested positive on March 18 and has since recovered, updated fans on the singer's battle with the coronavirus and asked them to pray for him. She said in an update last week on social media that the musician had developed pneumonia after being admitted to hospital in Nashville.

Prine in January was honoured with a lifetime achievement Grammy, and in 2019 was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Over the course of his five-decade career, he won two Grammy Awards among 11 nominations in his career, with his songs recorded over the years by artists as diverse as Bette Midler, Serena Ryder, Dwight Yoakam, Marianne Faithfull and My Morning Jacket.