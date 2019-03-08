'One of a kind:' Jason Priestley posts tribute to Luke Perry

​Canadian actor Jason Priestley has posted a heartfelt tribute to his late Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry on social media.

In Instagram posts, the Vancouver-born star shared photos of them together from their days on the 1990s teen drama series and more recently.

In Priestley's captions, he said Perry was like a brother to him and that he "adored his family, was passionate about his work, and loved his wide collection of friends."

Priestley added that every life Perry touched, he made better, noting "he was caring, gentle, charming, warm, funny, and smart."

He also said Perry loved to tell stories and laugh and was "a true gentleman."

Perry, whose other credits included Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Riverdale, died Monday after suffering a massive stroke at age 52.