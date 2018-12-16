Police visit Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson after Instagram post

New York City police were concerned about Pete Davidson after he wrote "I don't want to be on this earth anymore" on Instagram. Police visited the Saturday Night Live star to make sure he was OK.

A police spokesperson declined to say where officers met Davidson, who is Ariana Grande's ex-fiancé, on Saturday. But his Instagram posting was deleted and NBC did not cancel its live show. On the show, Davidson introduced a performance of John Lennon's song Happy Xmas (War is Over) by musical guests Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon.

What alarmed Davidson's fans and authorities was the tone of the entertainer's post: "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so."

He added a heart emoji.

Social media erupted with words of love for the 25-year-old comedian and native New Yorker who first appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2014. And his name was trending on Twitter.

Jada Pinkett Smith tweeted "hang in there. There is a lot of help out here. Surrender to some love ... I'm praying for you Pete. I've been there. It gets better."

Earlier this month, Davidson wrote on Instagram that he has spoken about borderline personality disorder "and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth." Davidson said he suffers from borderline personality disorder.

"No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this," he said in that Dec. 3 post, which followed his split from Grande.

Davidson and Grande were engaged in June, but broke up earlier this fall. In November, Davidson apologized for mocking the appearance of a veteran who lost an eye in Afghanistan.

Where to get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service

Toll-free 1-833-456-4566

Text: 45645

Chat: crisisservicescanada.ca

In French: Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (Phone), Live Chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre

If you're worried someone you know may be at risk of suicide, you should talk to them about it, says the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Here are some warning signs: