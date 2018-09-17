Skip to Main Content
These 10 Canadian albums are vying for prestigious Polaris Music Prize

The Canadian Press ·
Molly Rankin of Alvvays performs at the Boston Calling Music Festival on May 27 in Allston, Mass. The group's album is one of the 10 vying for the Polaris Music Prize. (Winslow Townson/Invision via AP)

An array of musicians representing diverse sounds and experiences from across Canada are in the running for the Polaris Music Prize tonight.

Ten albums are in contention, but only one will be awarded as Canadian album of the year by an 11-member jury of journalists, critics and bloggers.

This year's competition includes the full-length debut from Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar and the latest album from dream pop band Alvvays.

A punchy sophomore effort from rock band Weaves lands them in contention for a consecutive year, while Toronto-based expat Meghan Remy, who performs as U.S. Girls, is also returning for a second time.

Others on the Polaris short list include New Brunswick indie grunge duo Partner and Vancouver rap duo the Snotty Nose Rez Kids.

The nominees also feature a strong selection of Quebecois artists with albums from Congolese-Canadian Pierre Kwenders, pianist Jean-Michel Blais and Hubert Lenoir representing la belle province.

Rounding out the list is operatic tenor Jeremy Dutcher's debut album where he duets with recordings captured in the Wolastoq language over a century ago.

Past winners of the Polaris, considered one of Canada's most prestigious music awards, include Buffy Sainte-Marie. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

$50K cash prize

The Polaris prize is considered one of the country's most prestigious music awards. Former winners include Arcade Fire, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Kaytranada and Lido Pimienta.

During the Polaris Music Prize gala event on Monday, the jury engages in a closed-door debate where each album is considered for its artistic merits.

The winner receives a $50,000 cash prize and heightened awareness for their album.

The gala event will also include performances from a number of the nominees, and will be webcast by CBC Music on Facebook and YouTube from the Carlu event hall in downtown Toronto.

