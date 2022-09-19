Shad, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Charlotte Day Wilson to vie for Polaris Prize on Monday night
Last year's prize went to hip-hop artist Cadence Weapon
Ten contenders will vie for the Polaris Music Prize on Monday night.
The $50,000 award for this year's best Canadian album will be handed out during a gala event at the Carlu in Toronto.
Among the nominees are rapper Shad, First Nations hip-hop act Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Toronto singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson.
Others up for the prize include pop provocateur Hubert Lenoir, Congolese-Canadian dance-pop artist Pierre Kwenders and electronic orchestral composer Ouri.
Indigenous duo Ombiigizi, St. John's-based Kelly McMichael, Vancouver rock band Destroyer and Rosaireville, N.B.-raised Lisa LeBlanc round out the list.
The Polaris Music Prize names the best Canadian album of the previous year — irrespective of genre or sales — as chosen by a group of journalists, broadcasters and bloggers.
Last year, the Polaris went to hip-hop artist Cadence Weapon for Parallel World, his poetic reflection on race, policing and technology that was largely inspired by the George Floyd protests in 2020.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?