Shad, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Charlotte Day Wilson to vie for Polaris Prize on Monday night

Ten contenders will vie for the Polaris Music Prize on Monday night.

The $50,000 award for this year's best Canadian album will be handed out during a gala event at the Carlu in Toronto.

Among the nominees are rapper Shad, First Nations hip-hop act Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Toronto singer-songwriter Charlotte Day Wilson.

Others up for the prize include pop provocateur Hubert Lenoir, Congolese-Canadian dance-pop artist Pierre Kwenders and electronic orchestral composer Ouri.

Indigenous duo Ombiigizi, St. John's-based Kelly McMichael, Vancouver rock band Destroyer and Rosaireville, N.B.-raised Lisa LeBlanc round out the list.

The Polaris Music Prize names the best Canadian album of the previous year — irrespective of genre or sales — as chosen by a group of journalists, broadcasters and bloggers.

Last year, the Polaris went to hip-hop artist Cadence Weapon for Parallel World, his poetic reflection on race, policing and technology that was largely inspired by the George Floyd protests in 2020.