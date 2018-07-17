Skip to Main Content
Diverse slate of voices among Polaris Music Prize contenders

Diverse slate of voices among Polaris Music Prize contenders

Performers singing in at least five languages are among this year's diverse selection of Polaris Music Prize nominees.

Performers singing in at least five languages are among this year's nominees

The Canadian Press ·
Polaris Music Prize nominees Molly Rankin of the band Alvvays, R&B singer Daniel Caesar, and First Nations opera singer Jeremy Dutcher are shown in a composite image. They are a selection of artists in the running for the annual $50,000 award. (Left: Winslow Townson/Invision/The Associated Press, middle/right: Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Performers singing in at least five languages are among this year's diverse selection of Polaris Music Prize nominees.

Ten contenders were revealed for the $50,000 award, which goes to the best album from a Canadian artist or band, including the release Antisocialites from dream pop band Alvvays and Freudian by Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar.

A number of Indigenous artists are represented among the short list. Newcomer Jeremy Dutcher duets with recordings captured on the East Coast a century ago in the Wolastoqey language, and rappers the Snotty Nose Rez Kids level honest takes on racism in Canada.

Projects by Quebecois artists Jean-Michel Blais, Hubert Lenoir and Pierre Kwenders are also among the listed albums.

Rounding out the bunch are releases from two returning Polaris contenders — U.S. Girls and Weaves — as well as indie rock newcomers Partner.

The Polaris winner will be awarded on Sept. 17 at a gala presentation held in Toronto.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us