Diverse slate of voices among Polaris Music Prize contenders
Performers singing in at least five languages are among this year's diverse selection of Polaris Music Prize nominees.
Ten contenders were revealed for the $50,000 award, which goes to the best album from a Canadian artist or band, including the release Antisocialites from dream pop band Alvvays and Freudian by Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar.
A number of Indigenous artists are represented among the short list. Newcomer Jeremy Dutcher duets with recordings captured on the East Coast a century ago in the Wolastoqey language, and rappers the Snotty Nose Rez Kids level honest takes on racism in Canada.
Projects by Quebecois artists Jean-Michel Blais, Hubert Lenoir and Pierre Kwenders are also among the listed albums.
Rounding out the bunch are releases from two returning Polaris contenders — U.S. Girls and Weaves — as well as indie rock newcomers Partner.
The Polaris winner will be awarded on Sept. 17 at a gala presentation held in Toronto.