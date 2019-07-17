Quebec artists dominate, hip hop shines on Polaris Music Prize short list

Five Quebecois music acts, whose albums span from avant-garde funk to glitchy club beats, are among the finalists for the 2019 Polaris Music Prize.

Half of this year's 10 nominees for the $50,000 award, which honours the best album of the year irrespective of genre or sales, have either French-Canadian roots or ties to Quebec.

Among them are experimentalists FET.NAT, electronic mixer Marie Davidson and folk-pop singer Elisapie. They represent the strongest showing of Quebecois artists up for the Polaris prize since 2008, when Montreal-based Patrick Watson took it home.

Others who made the short list include pop songwriter Jessie Reyez, punk rock band PUP, and rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, who lead a roster of artists from Canada's distinct hip-hop community.

The Polaris winner will be selected by an 11-member jury when it convenes Sept. 16 for a gala dinner at The Carlu in Toronto. Each runner-up receives $3,000 after the event, which CBC Music will be live-streaming.

Here is the full list of artists and albums up for the 2019 Polaris Music Prize:

Dominique Fils-Aimé, Dominique Fils-Aimé.

Elisapie, The Ballad of the Runaway Girl.

FET.NAT, Le Mal.

Haviah Mighty, 13th Floor.

Jessie Reyez, Being Human In Public.

Les Louanges, La nuit est une panthère.

Marie Davidson, Working Class Woman.

PUP, Morbid Stuff.

Shad, A Short Story About A War.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Trapline.

