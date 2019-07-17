Quebec artists dominate, hip hop shines on Polaris Music Prize short list
11-member jury to choose winner of $50K prize in September
Five Quebecois music acts, whose albums span from avant-garde funk to glitchy club beats, are among the finalists for the 2019 Polaris Music Prize.
Half of this year's 10 nominees for the $50,000 award, which honours the best album of the year irrespective of genre or sales, have either French-Canadian roots or ties to Quebec.
Among them are experimentalists FET.NAT, electronic mixer Marie Davidson and folk-pop singer Elisapie. They represent the strongest showing of Quebecois artists up for the Polaris prize since 2008, when Montreal-based Patrick Watson took it home.
Others who made the short list include pop songwriter Jessie Reyez, punk rock band PUP, and rap duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids, who lead a roster of artists from Canada's distinct hip-hop community.
The Polaris winner will be selected by an 11-member jury when it convenes Sept. 16 for a gala dinner at The Carlu in Toronto. Each runner-up receives $3,000 after the event, which CBC Music will be live-streaming.
Here is the full list of artists and albums up for the 2019 Polaris Music Prize:
- Dominique Fils-Aimé, Dominique Fils-Aimé.
- Elisapie, The Ballad of the Runaway Girl.
- FET.NAT, Le Mal.
- Haviah Mighty, 13th Floor.
- Jessie Reyez, Being Human In Public.
- Les Louanges, La nuit est une panthère.
- Marie Davidson, Working Class Woman.
- PUP, Morbid Stuff.
- Shad, A Short Story About A War.
- Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Trapline.
With files from CBC News