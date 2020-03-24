Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Mendes tweet #Plankthecurve videos after PM enlists celeb help in COVID-19 fight
'Let's spread the word, not the virus,' Reynolds posted on social media
Canadian celebrities including Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and Señorita singer Shawn Mendes are asking people to stay home and prevent the spread of COVID-19 after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked for help to get the message across on social media.
"Let's spread the word, not the virus," wrote Reynolds in the video's caption on Twitter Monday.
He added in his signature deadpan humour: "In times of crisis, I think we all know it's the celebrities that we count on most."
Another important message from an important celebrity. Let’s spread the word not the virus. I happily nominate, <a href="https://twitter.com/stevenpage?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@stevenpage</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Sethrogen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sethrogen</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/TerryR49776917?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TerryR49776917</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlankTheCurve?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlankTheCurve</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StayAtHomeSaveLives?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StayAtHomeSaveLives</a> <a href="https://t.co/IRJNI9Y6G9">pic.twitter.com/IRJNI9Y6G9</a>—@VancityReynolds
Reynolds's video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times in less than 24 hours. While he kept the tone light, the underlying message is much more serious.
Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, warned the country last week that "we don't just need to flatten the curve, we need to plank it." Tam was referring to the need for ongoing physical distancing with the the rapidly growing number of COVID-19 cases in Canada and internationally.
Trudeau reiterated Tam's advice in a #plankthecurve tweet Monday, encouraging people to "stay home" and "help spread the word with your own video." He enlisted the help of Reynolds and B.C.-born singer Michael Bublé by tagging them in his message.
Bublé also responded in a tweet of his own: "Please, if you can, if at all possible, stay home. It will save lives."
I know how lucky I am to have the ability to stay home and that it’s not as simple for everyone, but together we can <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlankTheCurve?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlankTheCurve</a>. Please, if you can, if at all possible, stay home. It will save lives. I nominate <a href="https://twitter.com/jannarden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jannarden</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/justinbieber?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@justinbieber</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/cmcdavid97?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cmcdavid97</a> <br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StayHomeSaveLives?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StayHomeSaveLives</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ldj6arUFih">https://t.co/Ldj6arUFih</a>—@MichaelBuble
The Home singer nominated fellow celebrity canucks Justin Bieber, Jann Arden and Edmonton Oilers hockey player Connor McDavid to post their own videos. Reynolds tagged Rogen in his, who also responded in his own video.
The list continues to grow, as well-known Canadians, including former Barenaked Ladies vocalist Steven Page, four-time Olympic hockey gold medallist Hayley Wickenheiser and pop star Shawn Mendes, post their own videos. Mendes tagged Drake and Shania Twain in his.
Let’s <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlanktheCurve?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlanktheCurve</a> hey <a href="https://twitter.com/Drake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Drake</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/ShaniaTwain?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ShaniaTwain</a> !!! <a href="https://t.co/sinpk05wel">https://t.co/sinpk05wel</a> <a href="https://t.co/aP8ORLbdNn">pic.twitter.com/aP8ORLbdNn</a>—@ShawnMendes
Ok <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JustinTrudeau</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VancityReynolds</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ArleneDickinson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ArleneDickinson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Marner93?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Marner93</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/91Tavares?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@91Tavares</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/paulbrandt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@paulbrandt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/brendanshanahan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brendanshanahan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/jannarden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jannarden</a> you’re up! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlanktheCurve?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlanktheCurve</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StayHome?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StayHome</a> <a href="https://t.co/ceEbVt4Osz">https://t.co/ceEbVt4Osz</a> <a href="https://t.co/uEYTQBmBdj">pic.twitter.com/uEYTQBmBdj</a>—@wick_22
The pleas come as the Canadian government is asking residents to stay home, avoid in-person group social activities and to practice proper physical distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Several states in the U.S., including California and New York, have implemented "stay-at-home" orders to ensure people remain indoors, except for fulfilling essential needs such as buying groceries or attending medical appointments.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.