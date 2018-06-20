Disney taps Frozen, Inside Out filmmakers to replace Pixar's John Lasseter

Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn says Tuesday that Jennifer Lee and Pete Docter are taking over for former Disney animation and Pixar chief John Lasseter, who is departing Disney at the end of the year following misconduct allegations.

Lee, who co-directed Frozen, has been named chief creative officer for the Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Docter, who is best known for Up and Inside Out, is now the chief creative officer for Pixar Animation.

Both are Oscar-winners and veterans of the Walt Disney Company.

Horn says in a statement that both Lee and Docter embody the spirit, culture and values of their respective studios.

In November, Lasseter left for a six-month sabbatical and apologized for "missteps" with employees.

The animation executive will stay on as a consultant through 2018, after which he will leave the company permanently.