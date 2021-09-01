Skip to Main Content
Piers Morgan cleared by U.K. media regulator for Meghan Markle comments

Britain's media regulator on Wednesday cleared TV personality and journalist Piers Morgan of any violations for making comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, that drew more than 50,000 viewer complaints, the largest number ever received by the watchdog agency. 

Morgan calls decision 'a resounding victory for free speech' in Twitter reaction

The Associated Press ·
In this Oct. 25, 2019, file photo, Piers Morgan arrives at the BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Britain’s media regulator has cleared the TV personality and journalist of any violations for making comments about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, that drew more than 50,000 viewer complaints. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/The Associated Press)

The Office of Communications, known as Ofcom, said Morgan did not breach the broadcasting code when he said on Good Morning Britain that he did not believe what Meghan said during an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the duchess said she had suicidal thoughts while struggling to fit in with the monarchy. 

"This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios. Do I get my job back?" Morgan, 56, tweeted in response to the Ofcom decision

Meghan, who before she married Prince Harry in May 2018 was an American actress known as Meghan Markle, told Winfrey that royal officials ignored her concerns about her mental health and that she faced racist attitudes. 

WATCH | Piers Morgan walks off Good Morning Britain set: 

Piers Morgan walks off Good Morning Britain set

6 months ago
1:10
Weather presenter Alex Beresford confronted Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan over comments he made about Meghan Markle's mental health during Monday's show, prompting Morgan to leave mid-broadcast and quit the show. 1:10

Morgan attracted a flood of complaints when he commented during the March episode of Good Morning Britain that he did not "believe a word she says" and that "I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report." 

Many mental health campaigners slammed him for dismissing mental illness, and Meghan herself filed complaints with Ofcom and broadcaster ITV. Morgan quit the show after the uproar over his comments. 

Ofcom said that while Morgan's comments were "potentially harmful and offensive to viewers," regulators "took full account of freedom of expression." 

"Under our rules, broadcasters can include controversial opinions as part of legitimate debate in the public interest," the office said in a statement. 

"The restriction of such views would, in our view, be an unwarranted and chilling restriction on freedom of expression both of the broadcaster and the audience."

Morgan, known for speaking his mind and often stirring controversies with his opinions, previously appeared as a judge on America's Got Talent

