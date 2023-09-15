A look back at TIFF's red carpet, which still brought out fans and fashion

Animation gif featuring actor Rebecca Liddiard with Toronto International Film Festival fans at the Seven Veils world premiere, director Billy Bryk at the Hell Of A Summer premiere, actor Kudakwashe Rutendo at the Backspot premiere and Ethan Hawke, with his daughter, Maya, on the red carpet for Wildcat. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters, Cole Burston/The Canadian Press, Evan Mitsui/CBC, Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The Toronto International Film Festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to Toronto and generates over $100 million in economic activity for the region. But the star-studded affair looks quite different this year because of the ongoing strike by Hollywood writers and actors.

At the helm

Directors and producers were not affected by the strike. So, several actor-turned-directors promoted films at TIFF, including Ethan Hawke, Patricia Arquette and Viggo Mortensen.

Director Ethan Hawke attends the international premiere of his film Wildcat on Monday, which explores the life of American author Flannery O’Connor played by his own daughter, Maya Hawke. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)

Director D.W. Waterson attends the presentation of Backspot on Sept. 8. Their feature directorial debut is about a driven cheerleader who struggles to handle the pressure when she and her girlfriend are both selected for an elite cheer squad. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Writer and director Viggo Mortensen poses during the special presentation of The Dead Don't Hurt on Sept. 8. Set in the 1860s, the feminist western stars Mortensen and Vicky Krieps. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Director Patricia Arquette, left, Zoë Bleu, centre, and Harlow Olivia Calliope Jane pose on the red carpet before the premiere of Gonzo Girl at Royal Alexandra Theatre on Sept. 7. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Director Ian Gabriel, left, and cast member Kathleen Stephens react during the presentation of political thriller Death of a Whistleblower last Saturday. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)

Actor-turned-director Billy Bryk arrives ahead of the premiere of the slasher comedy Hell Of A Summer at Royal Alexandra Theatre last Sunday. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)

Red carpet looks

Cast member Jessica Chastain poses during the North American premiere of Memory at Royal Alexandra Theatre on Tuesday. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)

Honoree Spike Lee on the red carpet of the TIFF Tribute Awards gala fundraiser at the Fairmont Royal York hotel last Sunday. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Zoe Blëu walks the red carpet for the film Gonzo Girl on Sept. 7. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Rapper and actor Michie Mee arrives on the red carpet to promote the CBC documentary film Black Life: Untold Stories at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Tuesday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Noa Diberto walks the red carpet before the premiere of Backspot at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sept. 8. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Kudakwashe Rutendo walks the red carpet before the premiere of Backspot on Sept. 8. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Fan appreciation

Taika Waititi meets fans during the world premiere of his soccer comedy film Next Goal Wins at Princess of Wales Theatre last Sunday. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cast member Park Seo-joon greets fans during the North American premiere of Concrete Utopia at Roy Thomson Hall last Sunday. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Cast member Rebecca Liddiard attends the world premiere of Atom Egoyan's Seven Veils at Princess of Wales Theatre last Sunday. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)