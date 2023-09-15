Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Entertainment·Photos

A look back at TIFF's red carpet, which still brought out fans and fashion

TIFF attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to Toronto and generates over $100 million in economic activity for the region. But the typically star-studded affair looks different this year due to the ongoing strike by Hollywood writers and actors.

Typically star-studded affair looked different this year due to strike

CBC News ·
Animation gif uses four stills featuring TIFF fans greeting an actress, a young director walking outside under glittery lights of a theatre entrance, a Black actress in pink gown on the red carpet and a father-daughter duo on the red carpet at TIFF.
Animation gif featuring actor Rebecca Liddiard with Toronto International Film Festival fans at the Seven Veils world premiere, director Billy Bryk at the Hell Of A Summer premiere, actor Kudakwashe Rutendo at the Backspot premiere and Ethan Hawke, with his daughter, Maya, on the red carpet for Wildcat. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters, Cole Burston/The Canadian Press, Evan Mitsui/CBC, Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The Toronto International Film Festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to Toronto and generates over $100 million in economic activity for the region. But the star-studded affair looks quite different this year because of the ongoing strike by Hollywood writers and actors.

At the helm

Directors and producers were not affected by the strike. So, several actor-turned-directors promoted films at TIFF, including Ethan Hawke, Patricia Arquette and Viggo Mortensen.

A man in a tuxedo and holding a pair of sunglasses smiles and points while outside a theatre surrounded by people.
Director Ethan Hawke attends the international premiere of his film Wildcat on Monday, which explores the life of American author Flannery O’Connor played by his own daughter, Maya Hawke. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)
A blond director stands in front of a black velvet partition, having her portrait taken.
Director D.W. Waterson attends the presentation of Backspot on Sept. 8. Their feature directorial debut is about a driven cheerleader who struggles to handle the pressure when she and her girlfriend are both selected for an elite cheer squad. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
Film director faces a phalanx of photographers on the red carpet at TIFF, with another person taking photo in the photographer's direction.
Writer and director Viggo Mortensen poses during the special presentation of The Dead Don't Hurt on Sept. 8. Set in the 1860s, the feminist western stars Mortensen and Vicky Krieps. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
Three women pose together on the red carpet at TIFF.
Director Patricia Arquette, left, Zoë Bleu, centre, and Harlow Olivia Calliope Jane pose on the red carpet before the premiere of Gonzo Girl at Royal Alexandra Theatre on Sept. 7. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)
A woman in a green dress with plunging neckline holds one hand to her chest and tosses her head back laughing, while her other hand holds the arm of a director. Both are walking the red carpet at TIFF.
Director Ian Gabriel, left, and cast member Kathleen Stephens react during the presentation of political thriller Death of a Whistleblower last Saturday. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)
As he walks outside a theatre, a male director look at a stills camera, with photo taken from a worm's eye perspective.
Actor-turned-director Billy Bryk arrives ahead of the premiere of the slasher comedy Hell Of A Summer at Royal Alexandra Theatre last Sunday. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)

Red carpet looks

A woman in sequinned gown shows off the back of her dress for the cameras on the red carpet.
Cast member Jessica Chastain poses during the North American premiere of Memory at Royal Alexandra Theatre on Tuesday. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)
Donning a black hat, a man wears a yellow and black checkered collarless jacket with matching eyewear. He's surrounded by several people.
Honoree Spike Lee on the red carpet of the TIFF Tribute Awards gala fundraiser at the Fairmont Royal York hotel last Sunday. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)
An actor in a green gown on the red carpet at TIFF.
Zoe Blëu walks the red carpet for the film Gonzo Girl on Sept. 7. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)
Actor in lilac chiffon gown on the TIFF red carpet, being photographed by photographers.
Rapper and actor Michie Mee arrives on the red carpet to promote the CBC documentary film Black Life: Untold Stories at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Tuesday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)
A woman wearing a glittery headband plus sequinned bolero jacket and lilac dress with sequins.
Noa Diberto walks the red carpet before the premiere of Backspot at TIFF Bell Lightbox on Sept. 8. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)
A Black actor in strapless pink gown walking the red carpet at TIFF.
Kudakwashe Rutendo walks the red carpet before the premiere of Backspot on Sept. 8. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Fan appreciation

A man in designer sunglasses takes photos with fans behind a barricade at TIFF.
Taika Waititi meets fans during the world premiere of his soccer comedy film Next Goal Wins at Princess of Wales Theatre last Sunday. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Asian actor in black jacket holds a cellphone taking photos with fans during TIFF>
Cast member Park Seo-joon greets fans during the North American premiere of Concrete Utopia at Roy Thomson Hall last Sunday. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
A woman in strapless pink knee-length dress signs autographs for fans outside a theatre during TIFF.
Cast member Rebecca Liddiard attends the world premiere of Atom Egoyan's Seven Veils at Princess of Wales Theatre last Sunday. (Carlos Osorio/Reuters)
Actor wearing black animal print jacket stands in front of a line of fans during TIFF.
Nicolas Cage arrives at the world premiere of Dream Scenario at Royal Alexandra Theatre last Saturday. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now