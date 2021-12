The Nutcracker returns to National Ballet of Canada for 1st time since 2019

A holiday tradition is restored as the National Ballet of Canada stages a dress rehearsal for its famed production of The Nutcracker on Dec. 9. The show, cancelled last year due to the pandemic, will run from Dec. 10-31 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.

Toronto production was cancelled last year for the 1st time since 1955