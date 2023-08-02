From red carpets to picket lines: Famous faces on the front line of SAG-AFTRA strike
Actors have been on strike since July 14
Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors have been on strike since midnight July 14, effectively bringing the movie and TV business to a halt as they later joined screenwriters in the first industry-wide walkout in 63 years. Members of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are striking for better pay and protection from the use of artificial intelligence, among other things.
Here's a look at some familiar faces picketing outside various U.S. studios in recent days.
Outside Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. in Burbank
Actor Sean Penn joins members of SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) as they walk a picket line outside Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif., on Aug. 1.
(Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)
Actors Diana-Maria Riva, left, and Roselyn Sánchez walk on a picket line, joined by Latina members of SAG-AFTRA, outside the Disney Studios in Burbank on July 28.
(Damian Dovarganes/The Associated Press)
Actors Mandy Moore, left, and Jon Huertas join members on a picket line outside the Walt Disney Studios on Aug. 1.
(Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)
Actor Rosario Dawson attends a rally by striking writers and actors outside Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank on July 14 — the first day actors formally joined the picket lines.
(Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press)
Actor Dermot Mulroney takes part in a rally outside Netflix studio in Los Angeles on July 14.
(Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press)
Outside other studios in N.Y.C.
Actor Michelle Hurd speaks as SAG-AFTRA members rally in Times Square on July 25 in New York City.
(Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
Actors Brendan Fraser and Arian Moayed attend the rally in Times Square.
(Mike Segar/Reuters)
Actor Cynthia Nixon on the picket line outside the offices of Netflix and Warner Bros. on July 21 in New York City.
(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Daniel Dae Kim on the picket line in front of Amazon/HBO at 450 West 33 St. in New York City on July 20.
(John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Actor Kevin Bacon, front left, joins the picket line outside NBCUniversal at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York on July 18.
(Ted Shaffrey/The Associated Press)
Actor Anson Mount joins fellow SAG-AFTRA actors and WGA writers on the picket line in Times Square on July 18.
(Mike Segar/Reuters)
With files from The Associated Press