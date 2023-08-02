From red carpets to picket lines: Famous faces on the front line of SAG-AFTRA strike

Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors have been on strike since midnight July 14, effectively bringing the movie and TV business to a halt as they later joined screenwriters in the first industry-wide walkout in 63 years. Members of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) are striking for better pay and protection from the use of artificial intelligence, among other things.

Here's a look at some familiar faces picketing outside various U.S. studios in recent days.

Outside Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros. in Burbank

Actor Sean Penn joins members of SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) as they walk a picket line outside Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif., on Aug. 1.

(Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

Actors Diana-Maria Riva, left, and Roselyn Sánchez walk on a picket line, joined by Latina members of SAG-AFTRA, outside the Disney Studios in Burbank on July 28.

(Damian Dovarganes/The Associated Press)

Actors Mandy Moore, left, and Jon Huertas join members on a picket line outside the Walt Disney Studios on Aug. 1.

(Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

Actor Rosario Dawson attends a rally by striking writers and actors outside Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank on July 14 — the first day actors formally joined the picket lines.

(Mark J. Terrill/The Associated Press)

Actor Dermot Mulroney takes part in a rally outside Netflix studio in Los Angeles on July 14.

(Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press)

Outside other studios in N.Y.C.

Actor Michelle Hurd speaks as SAG-AFTRA members rally in Times Square on July 25 in New York City.

(Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Actors Brendan Fraser and Arian Moayed attend the rally in Times Square.

(Mike Segar/Reuters)

Actor Cynthia Nixon on the picket line outside the offices of Netflix and Warner Bros. on July 21 in New York City.

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Daniel Dae Kim on the picket line in front of Amazon/HBO at 450 West 33 St. in New York City on July 20.

(John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Actor Kevin Bacon, front left, joins the picket line outside NBCUniversal at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York on July 18.

(Ted Shaffrey/The Associated Press)

Actor Anson Mount joins fellow SAG-AFTRA actors and WGA writers on the picket line in Times Square on July 18.

(Mike Segar/Reuters)