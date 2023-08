IN PHOTOS | Freddie Mercury's belongings on view at Sotheby's exhibit

Handwritten lyrics, art and other rare items from Queen singer Freddie Mercury's London home go on public display for the first time Friday, for a month-long exhibition at Sotheby's London. They will then be auctioned off in early September.

Items of We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody singer on display until Sept. 5