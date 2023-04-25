Content
Harry Belafonte: Life and times of legendary singer, actor and activist

Harry Belafonte, the American singer, actor and social activist known as the King of Calypso, has died. He was 96.

Belafonte died of congestive heart failure at his Manhattan home at 96

