Content
Skip to Main Content
Accessibility Help
Menu
When search suggestions are available use up and down arrows to review and enter to select.
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
Climate
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
Opinion
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
About CBC News
Being Black in Canada
More
Harry Belafonte: Life and times of legendary performer and activist | CBC News Loaded
Entertainment Photos
Harry Belafonte: Life and times of legendary performer and activist
Harry Belafonte, legendary performer and activist, has died at 96.
Social Sharing
Posted: Apr 25, 2023 10:54 AM EDT | Last Updated: 7 minutes ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications
|
Submit a news tip
|
Report error
now