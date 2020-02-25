Women journalists covering the Weinstein trial

New York Post reporter Rebecca Rosenberg, left, New York Times reporter Jan Ransom, second from left, Fox News field producer Marta Dhanis, third from left, and freelance reporter Victoria Bekiempis, right, for Vulture magazine go over their notes at the end of the day in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial, on Feb. 13 in New York. Courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg is seen in the background. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)

Much of what the world has seen and heard about Harvey Weinstein's rape trial has come from a core group of women journalists — the regulars at the Manhattan courthouse who would be there reporting on cases regardless of whether a celebrity was involved.

Down in the cramped press room, they squeezed together to offer other reporters a place to work. They put their journalistic competitiveness aside to compare notes to ensure they were accurately quoting testimony in light of the courtroom's shoddy sound system and the constant wail of sirens outside.

Laptops in hand, they repeatedly made the trek from the courthouse gallery to the hallway to file breaking news updates. During lulls, they made calls, jotted notes and took time to recharge in the adjacent women's bathroom, which they turned into a lounge and a news bureau.

Bloomberg News reporter Patricia Hurtado works in the press room during the trial. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)

Agence France-Presse photojournalist Angela Weiss, centre, and video correspondent Diane Desobeau wait for Weinstein to leave court during jury deliberations. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)

CBC News reporter Zulekha Nathoo, pictured, was in New York City to cover the trial. Reporter Tashauna Reid and producer Alice Hopton were also among the CBC News crew. (Jonathan Castell/CBC)

The New York Post's Rosenberg, top, CBS Network News producer Cassandra Gauthier, left, Court TV producer Grace Wong, second from left, Vulture freelance reporter Bekiempis, third from left, and New York Daily News reporter Molly Crane-Newman, use their phones to film Weinstein leaving for the day during his rape trial. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)

Bekiempis waits in the hallway during the trial, Tuesday, on Feb. 18 in New York. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)

Bekiempis, left, Fox News field producer Dhanis, centre, and New York Daily News reporter Crane-Newman, take a break from the trial in the women's restroom. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)

A freelance photographer working for Reuters, Caitlin Ochs, uses a window in a women's restroom to shoot an overhead photo of Weinstein leaving the courthouse for the day. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)

Artist Elizabeth Williams uses the lunch break to put final touches on a courtroom drawing of Weinstein. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)

Court TV legal correspondent Chanley Painter drinks coffee and talks on the phone while waiting for Weinstein to arrive at a Manhattan courthouse. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)

Rebecca Barry of Britain's ITV News waits for lawyers to address the media after Weinstein left court for the day during jury deliberations. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)

Crane-Newman uses her smartphone to shoot video of Weinstein leaving court during his rape trial. (Mary Altaffer/The Associated Press)