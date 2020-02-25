Women journalists covering the Weinstein trial

Much of what has been reported at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial in New York City has come from a core group of women journalists.
Social Sharing
The reporters, producers and photographers put aside competition to share space, compare notes
CBC News ·
Much of what the world has seen and heard about Harvey Weinstein's rape trial has come from a core group of women journalists — the regulars at the Manhattan courthouse who would be there reporting on cases regardless of whether a celebrity was involved.
Down in the cramped press room, they squeezed together to offer other reporters a place to work. They put their journalistic competitiveness aside to compare notes to ensure they were accurately quoting testimony in light of the courtroom's shoddy sound system and the constant wail of sirens outside.
Laptops in hand, they repeatedly made the trek from the courthouse gallery to the hallway to file breaking news updates. During lulls, they made calls, jotted notes and took time to recharge in the adjacent women's bathroom, which they turned into a lounge and a news bureau.