Philip Bosco, Tony-winning actor, dead at 88

The Associated Press ·
Actor Philip Bosco, seen here during the 2007 Toronto International Film Festival, has died at 88. (Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Philip Bosco, the Tony Award-winning actor known for his roles in films Working Girl and The Savages, has died. He was 88.

The actor's daughter, Celia Bosco, said her father died Monday night at his home in Haworth, N.J. She says her father had complications with dementia, which is commonly caused by Alzheimer's disease.

Bosco was a Broadway veteran who won a Tony Award in 1989 for best actor for his role as the head of an opera company in the comedy Lend Me a Tenor. He received nominations for his performances in The Rape of the BeltHeartbreak HouseYou Never Can Tell and Moon Over Buffalo.

Bosco also starred in a 2004 production of Twelve Angry Men.

Before acting, Bosco worked in a carnival as a trailer truck driver.

