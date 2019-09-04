Renowned German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, known for photographing stars such as actress Nicole Kidman, model Linda Evangelista and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has died at the age of 74.

A message posted on Lindbergh's official Instagram account Wednesday says he died Sept. 4.

"He leaves a big void," the post says.

The cause of his death was not given.

The official Instagram account for Prince Harry and Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, posted a tribute to the late photographer as well a rare personal photo. Lindbergh had photographed Markle in the past, including her 2017 high-profile appearance in Vanity Fair before she married into the royal family.

She also personally chose him to shoot the cover of the September issue of British Vogue, for which she was a guest editor.

"His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup," the post said.

Lindbergh, who worked in the 1980s and 1990s with models Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Christy Turlington and Evangelista, is often credited with having started the era of the supermodel.

He was known for keeping his subjects natural despite the typically rigid norms of the fashion world. He was renowned for his black-and-white images and cinematic style.

Born in 1944, he grew up in Germany, where he made his first steps as a photographer before moving to Paris in 1978 to pursue his career.

He is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren.