Comedian Pete Davidson's Just For Laughs appearance in Toronto has been cancelled, the festival confirmed to CBC News on Wednesday.

Davidson was announced as a Just For Laughs Toronto headliner in June. His now-cancelled appearance was a Sept. 25 event at Meridian Hall, called In Conversation With Pete Davidson.

The former Saturday Night Live star was one of two ComedyCon headliners, the other being Insecure star and co-creator Issa Rae. Both the event page for In Conversation With Pete Davidson and Davidson's artist page were subsequently removed from the Just For Laughs website.

According to the email that Just For Laughs sent to ticketholders, the event was cancelled due to a scheduling conflict. CBC News has reached out to a representative for Davidson for comment.

The festival said that anyone who purchased tickets can expect a refund from Ticketmaster, but those who purchased a Headliner Pass — which packages high-profile acts with credits toward other shows — will have their account cancelled and all reserved shows will be lost. Those passes can be repurchased, according to the email.

Davidson in therapy after Kanye West dispute

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson pose for photographers as they arrive at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, April 30, 2022. It was announced last week that the couple had ended their nine-month relationship. (Jose Luis Magana/The Associated Press)

The announcement comes just a few days after Davidson's nine-month relationship with reality star Kim Kardashian ended. The breakup prompted Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, to post a since-deleted meme on Instagram that pronounced Davidson "dead at 28."

Davidson has reportedly been undergoing trauma therapy due to his months-long, high-profile dispute with West, according to People Magazine. West frequently mocked, derided and threatened Davidson on social media while he and Kardashian were dating.

In March, Davidson bowed out of a previously-scheduled trip on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket after the launch was delayed by one week. Davidson did not comment on the reason for cancelling.