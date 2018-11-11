Pete Davidson apologizes to wounded vet he mocked on SNL

Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson has apologized for mocking the appearance of a veteran who lost an eye in Afghanistan.

Texas congressman-elect Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, joined the comedian as well as Colin Jost and Michael Che on the Weekend Update anchor desk.

Seated next to Crenshaw, Davidson said he regretted his previous comments about the Republican politician.

"I mean this from the bottom of my heart," said Davidson. "It was a poor choice of words. The man is a war hero and he deserves all the respect in the world."

The apology came after Davidson had mocked Crenshaw's eye patch a week earlier on the live show, likening his appearance to "a hit man in a porno movie." The veteran lost his right eye in an IED blast while serving in Afghanistan. The U.S. National Republican Congressional Committee was among those who criticized Davidson for the comment.

It was a rare apologetic moment by the comedy show, which often ignores criticism of its politically related sketches.

Crenshaw was given a chance to take a few cheap shots at Davidson. After jokingly resisting, Crenshaw then referred to Davidson as looking "like a troll doll with a tapeworm" and "if the meth from Breaking Bad was a person." When his cellphone rang, the ringtone was a song by Ariana Grande, who recently split from Davidson in a high-profile post-engagement breakup.

Crenshaw's appearance took a more serious turn as he encouraged people to connect with war veterans and pay tribute to heroes like Davidson's father, a firefighter who died on 9/11.

Lieutenant Commander <a href="https://twitter.com/DanCrenshawTX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DanCrenshawTX</a> stopped by Weekend Update. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SNL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/pBFoSH7Yom">pic.twitter.com/pBFoSH7Yom</a> —@nbcsnl

With files from the Associated Press