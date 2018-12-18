Penny Marshall, director of Big and star of TV's Laverne & Shirley, dead at 75

Penny Marshall, the endearingly graceless actress with the thick Bronx accent who starred on the TV show Laverne & Shirley before becoming a pioneering film director with hits including Big and A League of Their Own, has died at 75, her publicist said on Tuesday.

Marshall died of complications of diabetes Monday at her home in Hollywood Hills, Calif., publicist Michelle Bega said in a phone interview.

A generation before the current crop of female directors Penny Marshall made such memorable films as ‘Big’, ‘A League of Their Own’ and ‘Awakenings’. Let her not be forgotten. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PennyMarshall?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PennyMarshall</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RestInPeace?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RestInPeace</a> <a href="https://t.co/1c1iT6V3eI">pic.twitter.com/1c1iT6V3eI</a> —@leonardmaltin

In the situation comedy Laverne & Shirley, that ran on the ABC network from 1976 to 1983, Marshall played Laverne DeFazio, a Milwaukee brewery worker, alongside Cindy Williams. The show followed the lives of two single women and their nutty friends in 1950s and '60s Milwaukee.

The series was among the biggest hits of its era.

Marshall, known for her bluntness, described the success of the series this way: "We dared to be stupid."

In this 1979 file photo, Penny Marshall, left, and Cindy Williams from the comedy series Laverne & Shirley appear at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (George Brich/Associated Press)

It gave Marshall, the younger sister of successful TV and film director and producer Garry Marshall, her start as a filmmaker. She directed several episodes of Laverne & Shirley before making her feature film directorial debut in Jumpin' Jack Flash, the 1986 comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg.

Marshall's next film made her the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million US. Her 1988 hit comedy Big, starring Tom Hanks, was about a 12-year-old boy who wakes up in the body of a 30-year-old New York City man.

The film earned Hanks an Oscar nomination. It is known for its classic scene in which Hanks and Robert Loggia play duets by dancing on a toy store's foot-operated electronic keyboard.

Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend. —@BillyCrystal

The 1992 women's baseball comedy A League of Their Own made Marshall the first woman to direct two films topping $100 million at the box office.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOF</a> remembers actor/director Penny Marshall, who brought the <a href="https://twitter.com/AAGPBL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AAGPBL</a> heroes to life through “A League of Their Own”. Marshall, who visited the Hall of Fame in 2002, passed away on Monday. Photo: Milo Stewart Jr. <a href="https://t.co/XwOfBa21PA">pic.twitter.com/XwOfBa21PA</a> —@baseballhall

A Bronx native, Marshall became a dedicated Los Angeles Lakers fan. She was a courtside regular.

Marshall, left, is shown at a Los Angeles Lakers against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 2 of the 2004 NBA Western Conference semifinal playoffs in San Antonio, Texas, on May 5, 2004. (Jeff Mitchell/Reuters)

She was married to Michael Henry for two years in the 1960s and to the director Rob Reiner from 1971 to 1981. Their daughter Tracy Reiner is an actress; one of her first roles was a brief appearance in Jumpin' Jack Flash.

Marshall is also survived by her older sister, Ronny, and three grandchildren.