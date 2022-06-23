Paw Patrol creators to launch new children's show Vida the Vet
The creators of Paw Patrol are launching another animal-centric children's show.
TV series about a 10-year-old veterinarian will debut next year
Spin Master Entertainment has announced it will debut Vida the Vet late next year.
The show will air on Corus Entertainment's Treehouse, and the streaming platform StackTV.
Spin Master describes Vida as a 10-year-old veterinarian who treats the woodland creatures that live outside her home.
The Toronto-based company also plans to license Vida's image for consumer products, starting with toys in 2024.
In addition to Paw Patrol and its big-screen adaptation, Spin Master Entertainment also produces the Bakugan franchise and Mighty Express.
