Calling all pups: Paw Patrol the movie is in the works

A feature-length take on preschool puppy series Paw Patrol is heading to the big screen.

Spin Master Corp. says it's turning its popular franchise into an animated feature-length film that will hit theatres in August 2021.

The TV series has been a consistent winner for young viewers, who catch it on Netflix and several provincial networks in Canada, as well as globally on Nickelodeon.

Paw Patrol follows the adventures of a tech-savvy boy and his pack of rescue dogs, each of whom have special abilities and cool vehicles. Producers of the show, now in its sixth season, have previously released several hourlong "special episodes" that were screened in cinemas.

The series has spawned a massive toy, merchandise and clothing line, as well as a touring stage show.

Spin Master says the Paw Patrol movie will be directed by Canadian animation filmmaker Cal Brunker. His past credits include writing and directing Escape from Planet Earth and The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature. He also served as a storyboard artist for movies such as Despicable Me, Minions and The Secret Life of Pets.

The Toronto company's entertainment division will produce along with Nickelodeon Movies, while Paramount Pictures will handle distribution.

Spin Master says the film is the first "of a number of feature films" in the works. Its other toy lines include Bakugan, Air Hogs and Hatchimals.