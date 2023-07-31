Content
Paul Reubens, actor and comedian who created Pee-wee Herman, dead at 70

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian best known for playing the eccentric character Pee-wee Herman, is dead at age 70.

Actor died years after a cancer diagnosis, a representative told CBC News

Jenna Benchetrit · CBC News ·
A man is shown speaking into a microphone at an event.
Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss Pee-wee's Big Holiday at AOL Studios In New York on March 25, 2016 in New York City. Reubens has died at age 70. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian best known for playing the eccentric character Pee-wee Herman, is dead at age 70, a representative confirmed to CBC News.

Reubens died years after being diagnosed with cancer, a fact he hadn't made public, according to a statement from the representative that was also shared on the performer's social media.

"A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit," the statement read.

A man wearing a grey suit and red bowtie poses on a stage.
Reubens, in character as Pee-wee Herman, poses on stage after a performance of The Pee-wee Herman Show on Broadway in New York on Oct. 29, 2010. (Charles Sykes/The Associated Press)

Reubens' representatives also shared a statement that the actor wrote before his death.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," Reubens wrote. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

The Pee-wee Herman character, with his too-tight gray suit, white chunky loafers and red bow tie, was best known for the 1985 film Pee-wee's Big Adventure and the TV series Pee-wee's Playhouse.

Reubens created Pee-wee when he was part of the Los Angeles improv group The Groundlings in the late 1970s. The live Pee-wee Herman Show debuted at a Los Angeles theatre in 1981 and was a success with both kids during matinees and adults at a midnight show. HBO would air the show as a special.

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jenna Benchetrit

Journalist

Jenna Benchetrit is a web and radio journalist for CBC News. She works primarily with the entertainment team and occasionally covers business and general assignment stories. A Montrealer based in Toronto, Jenna holds a master's degree in journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University. You can reach her at jenna.benchetrit@cbc.ca.

    With files from The Associated Press

