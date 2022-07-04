Content
Jury orders Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay at least $7.5M to accuser in rape suit

A jury in a New York civil trial has ordered Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay at least $7.5 million US to a publicist who accused him of rape.

Jenna Benchetrit · CBC News ·
Canadian-born filmmaker Paul Haggis has been ordered by a jury in a civil trial to pay $7.5 million US to a publicist who says she was raped by him in 2013. (Salvatore Laporta/The Associated Press)

Haleigh Breest alleged that Haggis, who was born in London, Ont., subjected her to unwelcome kisses, forced her to perform oral sex and ultimately raped her during a 2013 encounter. 

She sued Haggis in 2017 and was seeking unspecified damages.

During the trial's deliberations, which began on Thursday, defence lawyers for the Crash and Million Dollar Baby screenwriter told jury members that the allegations were false, saying she initiated the kisses and oral sex in an entirely consensual interaction.

    With files from The Associated Press

