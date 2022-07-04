Jury orders Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay at least $7.5M to accuser in rape suit

A jury in a New York civil trial has ordered Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis to pay at least $7.5 million US to a publicist who accused him of rape.

Haleigh Breest alleged that Haggis, who was born in London, Ont., subjected her to unwelcome kisses, forced her to perform oral sex and ultimately raped her during a 2013 encounter.

She sued Haggis in 2017 and was seeking unspecified damages.

During the trial's deliberations, which began on Thursday, defence lawyers for the Crash and Million Dollar Baby screenwriter told jury members that the allegations were false, saying she initiated the kisses and oral sex in an entirely consensual interaction.

