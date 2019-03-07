Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane has died at 79

Award-winning poet and novelist Patrick Lane has died of a heart attack at age 79.

Publisher McClelland & Stewart made the announcement Thursday evening, calling Lane "one of Canada's most renowned writers."

CBC Radio's Shelagh Rogers remembered him as a "giant of Canadian letters."

Just heard the poet and novelist Patrick Lane has died. He was a giant of Canadian letters, one of our most essential writers. He was also a mensch. Love and sympathy to the love to the love of his life Lorna Crozier and to his family, and to all his readers.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RestinPoetry?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RestinPoetry</a> Patrick —@RogersShelagh

His accolades include the Governor General's Award for Poetry, the Canadian Authors Association Award and three National Magazine Awards.

Lane's website says his career spanned 50 years and included 25 volumes of poetry and award-winning books of fiction and non-fiction. His poetry collections included Winter and Mortal Remains. He wrote his first novel, Red Dog Red Dog in 2009.

Lane was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2014, and had been a writer-in-residence and teacher at several universities.

Born in Nelson, B.C. in 1939, Lane lived near Victoria with his wife, poet Lorna Crozier.