Pamela Anderson 'setting the record straight' in upcoming Netflix documentary

Streaming juggernaut Netflix is producing a documentary about Pamela Anderson's life, the Canadian actor shared on Wednesday.

Anderson teased the news in a recent Instagram post, sharing an image of a hand-written note with the Netflix logo featured prominently on top.

"My life— a thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions," the note reads.

"Not a victim, but a survivor — and alive to tell the real story."

Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee — one of the producers of the film — reposted the note on his Instagram story. He also put emphasis on telling "the real story" — potential pushback against a recent series on Anderson's life she did not give consent to or provide input on.

The upcoming film, which was also confirmed by Netflix, will showcase Anderson's feelings about her past, and her expectations for the future.

Netflix described it as "an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey."

Netflix disclosed the film has been "in the making for several years" and will be an opportunity for Pamela to set "the record straight."

Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary.<br><br>The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey. <a href="https://t.co/vSNvsQPE48">pic.twitter.com/vSNvsQPE48</a> —@netflix

Netflix has yet to confirm the documentary's release date or title. A representative declined to share any further information with CBC.

Ryan White, best known for Netflix series The Keepers, will direct, while Jessica Hargrave (The Keepers) and Julia Nottingham (Skate Kitchen) will produce alongside Thomas Lee.



Pamela Anderson miniseries currently airing on Disney+

Sebastian Stan, left, and Lily James appear in this still from the miniseries Pam & Tommy. The series depicts Pamela Anderson's whirlwind romance with rocker Tommy Lee. (Hulu)

Just this year, Pamela was in the spotlight again after multiple sources close to her confirmed she did not give approval for Hulu's Pam & Tommy. The biographical miniseries dramatizes her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee — as well as the media storm that consumed them after the couple's sex tape was stolen and made public.

In Canada, the series released on Disney+ in February, and stars Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Lee.

In an interview with CBC News, producer Craig Gillespie stated the series was an opportunity to share the real story of what happened to Anderson, and the negative role the media played at the time.

"For us, we're trying to correct the narrative and show the misconceptions and exaggerations that went down and really understand how heinous the situation was," he said. "Hopefully, it changes that perspective."

Shortly before the series premiered, showrunner Robert Seigel told Variety the production team attempted to reach out to Anderson while crafting the show, but received no response.

The final episode will air on the platform on March 9.