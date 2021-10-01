What is the now-shuttered Ozy Media — and why did its COO pretend to be a YouTube exec?

Media organization Ozy is shutting down less than a week after a story in the New York Times raised questions about its claims of millions of viewers and readers, while also pointing out a potential case of securities fraud.

The story triggered cancelled shows, an internal investigation, investor concern and high-level departures at the company.

Here's what you need to know about the company, what the New York Times story found and how it involves the company's chief operating officer pretending to be a YouTube executive.

What is Ozy?

Ozy is a media organization based in Mountain View, Calif., that published stories on its website, made podcasts, newsletters and shows and hosted the OzyFest festival.

However, its claim of a large audience has long been regarded as something of a mystery. Industry insiders said on Twitter that they'd never read or come across an Ozy story.

U.S. rapper Common performs onstage at OzyFest in New York City in July 2018. (Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Ozy Media)

What did the NYT report?

Ozy has seen a snowballing crisis after a New York Times story earlier this week said the company's chief operating officer, Samir Rao, impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with Goldman Sachs while attempting to raise money from the investment bank, a potential case of securities fraud.

It also addressed long-held industry questions of whether Ozy was inflating its audience size.

In the story published Sunday, Marc Lasry — the hedge-fund billionaire and co-owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks who was named Ozy chairman last month — was quoted as saying the board was aware of the February incident. He called it an "unfortunate one-time event," and supported how it had been handled.

Ozy's high-profile CEO, Carlos Watson, a former cable news anchor, told the Times that the incident was the result of Rao having a mental health crisis, but that he had taken time off and then come back to work.

Marc Lasry, a hedge-fund billionaire and co-owner of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, was named Ozy chairman earlier in September. He stepped down Friday, shortly before the company announced it was closing its doors. (Thibault Camus/The Associated Press)

What was the aftermath?

But the story's impact has been explosive in the media industry.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that the company's board had hired law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and Garrison to review its business activities and had asked Rao to take a leave of absence.

This week, former BBC anchor and high-profile Ozy employee Katty Kay resigned. On Friday, shortly before the company shut down, Lasry also stepped down.

News: Ozy is shutting down. Here's the statement from the Ozy board <a href="https://t.co/syOUrTtKBD">pic.twitter.com/syOUrTtKBD</a> —@benyt

An emailed statement Friday from Ozy Media's board called it a company with many "world-class journalists and experienced professionals to whom we owe tremendous gratitude."

The statement said it was "with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce today that we are closing Ozy's doors." The board's statement did not give the reason that the company was shutting down.

Its website remained up on Friday afternoon.