Oscars 2023: The best looks from the champagne carpet

Bright pinks, dramatic capes, slick tuxes, oh my! The 95th Academy Awards began Sunday as they normally do, with stars posing in stylish haute couture — and this year, they brightened a muted, champagne-coloured carpet.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the 2023 ceremony, a year after the Hollywood event was turned upside down by the slap.

Eleven Canadian nominees — recognized in a range of categories, from best picture to best makeup and hairstyling — were resplendent as they made their way along the carpet.

Among the carpet's standouts were Canadian actor Sandra Oh, wearing a fluttery canary yellow dress belted above the waist and a bold pendant.

Best supporting actress nominee Angela Bassett stunned in a deep purple Moschino mermaid gown with a dramatic shoulder, while Salma Hayek wore a festive, red-gold halter dress with a fringe skirt.

Allison Williams wore a pink, spring-like gown. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

M3GAN actor Allison Williams arrived early in a soft, sequined gown paired with a baby pink cape.

Ram Charan looks dashing on the champagne-coloured carpet while arriving at the Oscars. (Eric Gaillard/Reuters)

Indian actor Ram Charan, who stars in Telugu-language box office hit RRR, worked the carpet in a classic black sherwani, a long buttoned coat with a high collar.

Stephanie Hsu looks stunning in a sherbet pink-coloured Valentino gown. (Eric Gaillard/Reuters)

Stephanie Hsu, nominated in the best supporting actress category for playing Joy in Everything Everywhere All at Once, wore a sherbet pink-coloured Valentino gown. She told carpet co-host Lilly Singh that the gown was meant to "take up space."

Everything Everywhere All at Once star James Hong smiles for photographers at the Oscars. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Hsu's Everything Everywhere co-star James Hong cheekily referenced one of the movie's motifs with googly-eyed appliques on his navy blue bow tie.

Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley wore her signature dark frames and a black tuxedo on Hollywood's biggest night. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Canada's own Sarah Polley — who directed best picture nominee and best adapted screenplay winner Women Talking — wore a black tux with a ruffled shirt and a rose attached to the lapel.

"I don't like to be cold and I don't like my feet to hurt," she told carpet co-host Ashley Graham.

Chinese star Fan Bingbing brought classical Hollywood flare to the champagne carpet on Sunday evening. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Chinese actor Fan Bingbing channelled old glamour in a sparkling gown with a plunging neckline and a dramatic emerald cape.

Everything Everywhere star Harry Shum Jr. brought a charming, sophisticated look to the Oscars. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Actor Harry Shum Jr. put a modern twist on a classic, wearing a white evening jacket with black trim and a bold, wide sash tied around the waist.

Glass Onion star Janelle Monae poses on the champagne-coloured carpet, wearing a bold choker and midriff-baring dress. (Reuters)

Glass Onion star and Oscars presenter Janelle Monae wore a fiery orange skirt wrapped at the waist with a black bodice.

Cate Blanchett hits the carpet in an elegant two-toned gown. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Cate Blanchett, nominated for best actress after starring as fictional composer Lydia Tár in psychological drama Tár, wore a two-piece ensemble with a shiny blue top and a sleek black skirt.

Dwayne Johnson smiles in a shimmering salmon-coloured jacket. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Dwayne Johnson went non-traditional in a salmon pink evening jacket with a carnation on his lapel.

Best-actress nominee Michelle Yeoh looks elegant in a white gown ahead of the ceremony. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Best actress winner Michelle Yeoh looked angelic in a feathery white frock, long hair flowing past her shoulders and delicate ear and wrist jewelry.