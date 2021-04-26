Where to watch Oscar-nominated movies in Canada and who has the best price
Pandemic theatre closures led to confusion over where to view the year's top films
The 93rd Academy Awards came to a close on Sunday night, offering a slightly long — and definitely unique — showcase of the past year's biggest films.
But with theatre closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in parts of the world, many bigger productions decided to push their release dates from 2020 into 2021 and beyond. That left a slate of films many audiences hadn't previously heard of and confusion in many cases over where to watch them.
To help, CBC compiled a list of the award show's major nominees, where you can stream or rent them in Canada and who has the cheapest options.
Nomadland
Where to watch: Available to stream on Disney+
Chloé Zhao's film about an itinerant Amazon worker who lives in her van won top prizes at the Academy Awards, taking home best picture, best actress for Frances McDormand and best director.
The Father
Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon Prime, Google Play, Cineplex, YouTube, TIFF
The Father was adapted from French writer Florian Zeller's 2012 play of the same name and earned Anthony Hopkins a best actor Oscar. It's available for rent from various streamers, but the price can be high. Currently, Amazon is offering it for the lowest price at $14.99.
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Although Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 has been in the works for years and pulled in six nominations, it left the Oscars with zero trophies.
Judas and the Black Messiah
Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube
Both Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, the film's two stars, received best supporting actor nominations for their role in this biopic, with Kaluuya taking home the honour. At $24.99, it is currently one of the most expensive of the selections.
Minari
Where to watch: Available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Amazon Prime, TIFF
Minari's Yuh-jung Youn, nominated for best supporting actress, became the first Korean actor to win an Academy Award. She gave an endearing shout-out in her acceptance speech to Brad Pitt, who presented the award and was a co-producer of the film, which is currently renting for a pricey $19.99.
Promising Young Woman
Where to watch: Available to rent on Cineplex, Google Play, Apple TV, YouTube
Promising Young Woman, a risqué genre-blending story about revenge, is one of the cheaper options on the list. Cineplex currently has it for the lowest price, at $4.99.
Sound of Metal
Where to watch: Available to stream on Hoopla; available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Cineplex, YouTube, TIFF
Riz Ahmed's turn as a deaf drummer took home both best editing and best sound awards. It's available to stream for free from Hoopla — which works through participating libraries — and to rent on various platforms. Google Play and YouTube offer the film for $4.99, though for $1 more, TIFF and Apple TV offer it in high-definition.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom only managed to snag wins for best makeup and hairstyling and best costume design, despite being up for acting awards — including Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.
Another Round
Where to watch: Available to stream on Hoopla; available to rent on Cineplex, Apple TV, TIFF, Google Play, YouTube
Thomas Vinterberg's comedy won best international feature film, and the director said he made it as a "monument" to his daughter, who died just days before filming began. At $4.99, Cineplex has the lowest rental price. Google Play and YouTube are the most expensive at $6.99, though they are high-definition options.
Pieces of a Woman
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix.
Pieces of a Woman was another disappointing showing for Netflix, going without a single award. Still, the film saw strong reviews last year at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Venice International Film Festival, where star Vanessa Kirby won the Volpi Cup for best actress.
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Where to watch: Available to rent on Google Play, Cineplex, YouTube
The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which was shot in Montreal, didn't come away with any Oscars. It is available for rent from multiple sources, all with the same price points.
One Night in Miami ...
Where to watch: Available to stream on Amazon Prime
Regina King's adapted One Night in Miami ... — about a fictional meeting between Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke — sold to Amazon shortly before it made its TIFF premiere. It stars Canadian actor Eli Goree as Clay, before the legendary boxer changed his name to Muhammad Ali.
Hillbilly Elegy
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix
One more Netflix film failed to deliver on expectations. Hillbilly Elegy did not deliver star Glenn Close her Oscar after eight nominations. Close is now the most Oscar-nominated woman to never win, although she did have a viral moment doing the "Da Butt" dance at the evening's awards.
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Where to watch: Available to stream on Amazon Prime
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm didn't manage to turn its nominations — best adapted screenplay and best supporting actress for breakout star Maria Bakalova — into wins, but it did break another record. According to the Guinness World Records, it is the film with the longest title to be nominated for an Oscar, with 110 characters. When she introduced the movie, host Regina King managed to get through most of the full name without stumbling.
Over the Moon
Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix
Over the Moon, a collaboration between Pearl Studio, Netflix Animation and Sony Pictures, went somewhat under the radar in this year's awards season. It had stiff competition in the best animated feature film category, despite being heralded by Variety as a "dazzling" film that honours Chinese culture.
Soul
Where to watch: Available to stream on Disney+
Pixar's long-awaited Soul ended up capturing the trophy for best animated feature film — alongside best original score.
Wolfwalkers
Where to watch: Available to stream on Apple TV
Wolfwalkers, another nominee in the animated feature film category, is the hand-drawn spiritual sequel to Song of the Sea and The Secret of Kells — the final instalment in an "Irish folklore trilogy," directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart.
Onward
Where to watch: Available to stream on Disney+; available to rent on Google Play, Cineplex, YouTube, Amazon Prime
Onward, starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, was Pixar's second entry in the animated feature film category. While it's available to stream on Disney+, those without a subscription have lots of other options for renting — virtually all at the same price.
A Concerto is a Conversation
Where to watch: Available for free from NYT, Breakwater Studios
Canada's big entry at the 93rd Academy Awards didn't win its category of short documentary, but co-director Ben Proudfoot said that wasn't the point. In an interview with CBC, Halifax-raised Proudfoot said the nomination alone was evidence that audiences were connecting with the story. That, he said, was like a "ray of sunshine" into his life in what was otherwise a dark year.
