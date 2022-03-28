Oscars 2022: Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o and more walk the red carpet
Some stars at Academy Awards in Los Angeles wore blue ribbons in support of Ukraine
Hollywood's biggest night kicked off with a carousel of top-tier celebrity style.
The theme of this year's 94th Academy Awards is "movie lovers unite," a reference to the "deep existential crisis" currently facing the film industry and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Oscars are trying to make a comeback after a years-long ratings decline, including last year's all-time low in viewership.
In a bid to pique audience interest, this year's show is hosted by unlikely trio Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
For fashionistas watching from home, the pre-show runway is half the fun. The stars of this year's red carpet? Glittery sequins, big ruffles and bright red looks.
Many celebrities are wearing blue-and-yellow accessories to show support for Ukraine as it endures an ongoing Russian invasion — some guests have pinned a blue ribbon from the United Nations Human Rights Committee, reading "with refugees," to their gowns and lapels.
Glowing in Gucci! Best-actress nominee Jessica Chastain wore an ombre gown with copper and lavender sequins, a high ponytail and dangling earrings.
Jason Momoa, who co-stars in Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's Dune, arrived on the red carpet in a simple navy and black tuxedo. He made a statement with his blue-and-yellow pocket square in support of Ukraine.
The night's three hosts wore drastically different looks.
Sykes walked the red carpet in a white suit with broad lapels, while fellow comedian Schumer wore an understated navy dress with a ribbon design framing the neckline. Hall stunned in a sheer hazel dress layered over a bodice.
Dune actress Zendaya is a red-carpet pro — and Sunday night was no exception. She brought a sophisticated twist to a classic outfit, wearing a two-piece number with a floor-length sequined skirt and a silky cropped blouse with cuffed sleeves.
Alana Haim, who made her film debut in best-picture nominee Licorice Pizza, looked elegant in a sparkly scalloped gown and silver sandals.
The musician-turned-actress brought two familiar faces as plus-ones: Her sisters Este and Danielle, pictured from left to right, are her Licorice Pizza co-stars and HAIM bandmates.
Canadian star power in Hollywood! Halifax-born actor Elliot Page went for a classic black-and-white suit, while Montreal director Denis Villeneuve (Dune) looked dashing in an off-white jacket. But Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings breakout Simu Liu takes the cake for best dressed, in a fire engine red getup with gold accents from Versace.
Lupita Nyong'o shimmered in a festive, confetti-like golden dress with pink polka dots, a subdued red lipstick and a high-piled hairdo.
The Oscar winner is also a champion of red carpet styles: when she won best supporting actress in 2014, she donned a princess-like baby blue gown.
Timothee Chalamet was also aboard the sequin train, walking the red carpet in an open Louis Vuitton jacket with lace details on the sleeve. The Dune star opted to go shirtless beneath the blazer, save for a pendant dangling from his neck.
Ariana DeBose — the night's first winner, having won the prize for best supporting actress — channelled the bright, colourful look of her West Side Story character Anita in a scarlet cape and suit, accessorizing with a diamond collar and bold eye makeup.
The fiery trend continued with several stars opting for a bold crimson look. Marlee Matlin, who stars in best-picture nominee CODA, wore a long-sleeved red gown with fabric gathered at the waist, completing the look with bombshell blond waves and a blue necklace. The Flight Attendant star Rosie Perez wore a Christian Siriano-designed dress with a train, while Tracee Ellis Ross stunned in Carolina Herrera.
The Worst Person In The World star Renate Reinsve made a statement on the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton frock reminiscent of the flapper era. The Norwegian actress kept it interesting with the black and cream look, replete with lace and sequins.
Another favourite hue? Powdery blue. Best supporting actor nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee charmed in his unconventional coloured suit, gold chain and boots. Nicole Kidman, who received a best-actress nomination for playing Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, was resplendent in a silky Armani Privé design with a peplum skirt and jewel-encrusted train.
And Meghan Thee Stallion — who made a surprise musical appearance during the televised ceremony — stunned in a strapless gown with a ruffled skirt and sandal heels.
