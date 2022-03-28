Oscars 2022: Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o and more walk the red carpet

Hollywood's biggest night kicked off with a carousel of top-tier celebrity style.

The theme of this year's 94th Academy Awards is "movie lovers unite," a reference to the "deep existential crisis" currently facing the film industry and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Los Angeles Times . The Oscars are trying to make a comeback after a years-long ratings decline, including last year's all-time low in viewership.

In a bid to pique audience interest, this year's show is hosted by unlikely trio Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

For fashionistas watching from home, the pre-show runway is half the fun. The stars of this year's red carpet? Glittery sequins, big ruffles and bright red looks.

Many celebrities are wearing blue-and-yellow accessories to show support for Ukraine as it endures an ongoing Russian invasion — some guests have pinned a blue ribbon from the United Nations Human Rights Committee, reading "with refugees," to their gowns and lapels.

Chastain was one of the first major arrivals to the red carpet. While speaking to media, the actress said of her dress, 'There's something about it that feels very Old Hollywood ... but it has sparkles, which is very me.' (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Glowing in Gucci! Best-actress nominee Jessica Chastain wore an ombre gown with copper and lavender sequins, a high ponytail and dangling earrings.

Dune star Jason Momoa made a statement with his blue-and-yellow pocket square in support of Ukraine. Several stars are showing solidarity with the country as it endures an ongoing Russian invasion. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Jason Momoa, who co-stars in Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's Dune, arrived on the red carpet in a simple navy and black tuxedo. He made a statement with his blue-and-yellow pocket square in support of Ukraine.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to shake things up this year when it tapped the unusual trio of Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, left to right, for its prized hosting gig. (Momodu Mansary/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The night's three hosts wore drastically different looks.

Sykes walked the red carpet in a white suit with broad lapels, while fellow comedian Schumer wore an understated navy dress with a ribbon design framing the neckline. Hall stunned in a sheer hazel dress layered over a bodice.

Zendaya, a red carpet pro, arrived to the Oscars in a cropped menswear-inspired blouse. (Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Dune actress Zendaya is a red-carpet pro — and Sunday night was no exception. She brought a sophisticated twist to a classic outfit, wearing a two-piece number with a floor-length sequined skirt and a silky cropped blouse with cuffed sleeves.

Alana Haim was joined by her sisters and HAIM bandmates, Este and Danielle. Este, left, wears a satin navy blue dress with a high slit on the leg, while Danielle wears a simple black slip. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Alana Haim, who made her film debut in best-picture nominee Licorice Pizza, looked elegant in a sparkly scalloped gown and silver sandals.

The musician-turned-actress brought two familiar faces as plus-ones: Her sisters Este and Danielle, pictured from left to right, are her Licorice Pizza co-stars and HAIM bandmates.

Among Canadians rocking the red carpet on Sunday night were Elliot Page, Simu Liu and Denis Villeneuve, left to right, wearing suits in three different shades. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Canadian star power in Hollywood! Halifax-born actor Elliot Page went for a classic black-and-white suit, while Montreal director Denis Villeneuve (Dune) looked dashing in an off-white jacket. But Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings breakout Simu Liu takes the cake for best dressed, in a fire engine red getup with gold accents from Versace.

Nyong'o completed her Prada look with metallic eye makeup. (Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

Lupita Nyong'o shimmered in a festive, confetti-like golden dress with pink polka dots, a subdued red lipstick and a high-piled hairdo.

The Oscar winner is also a champion of red carpet styles: when she won best supporting actress in 2014, she donned a princess-like baby blue gown.

Dune star Timothée Chalamet was one of many stars who wore sequins on the red carpet. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Timothee Chalamet was also aboard the sequin train, walking the red carpet in an open Louis Vuitton jacket with lace details on the sleeve. The Dune star opted to go shirtless beneath the blazer, save for a pendant dangling from his neck.

DeBose won best supporting actress shortly after walking the red carpet, telling viewers at home it was honour to win as a queer woman of colour: 'There is indeed a place for us.' (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose — the night's first winner, having won the prize for best supporting actress — channelled the bright, colourful look of her West Side Story character Anita in a scarlet cape and suit, accessorizing with a diamond collar and bold eye makeup.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Marlee Matlin and Rosie Perez, left to right, wow in fiery dresses. Red is all the rage at this year's ceremony, with stars like Simu Liu and Jennifer Garner donning similar shades. (Momodu Mansary/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The fiery trend continued with several stars opting for a bold crimson look. Marlee Matlin, who stars in best-picture nominee CODA, wore a long-sleeved red gown with fabric gathered at the waist, completing the look with bombshell blond waves and a blue necklace. The Flight Attendant star Rosie Perez wore a Christian Siriano-designed dress with a train, while Tracee Ellis Ross stunned in Carolina Herrera.

Renate Reinsve, who stars in best international feature nominee The Worst Person In The World, channelled a 1920s flapper with her Louis Vuitton frock. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The Worst Person In The World star Renate Reinsve made a statement on the red carpet in a Louis Vuitton frock reminiscent of the flapper era. The Norwegian actress kept it interesting with the black and cream look, replete with lace and sequins.

Powder blue was another notable look at the Oscars, with Kodi Smit-McPhee, Nicole Kidman and Meghan Thee Stallion wearing similar shades. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images, David Livingston/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Another favourite hue? Powdery blue. Best supporting actor nominee Kodi Smit-McPhee charmed in his unconventional coloured suit, gold chain and boots. Nicole Kidman, who received a best-actress nomination for playing Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, was resplendent in a silky Armani Privé design with a peplum skirt and jewel-encrusted train.

And Meghan Thee Stallion — who made a surprise musical appearance during the televised ceremony — stunned in a strapless gown with a ruffled skirt and sandal heels.