Oscars to require COVID tests for all, vaccines for most

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will require attendees of the 94th Oscars to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and at least two negative results from PCR tests, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Performers and presenters at the film industry's highest honours also must undergo PCR testing, but will not need to show proof of vaccination, the source told Reuters on Thursday.

Face covering requirements will vary at the event on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, according to the source.

Nominees and their guests in lower sections of the theatre will not be required to wear masks. They will be seated with more distance than usual between groups, the source said.

The Dolby seats 3,317 people and 2,500 people will be invited.

Those seated in the mezzanine may be required to wear masks, as they will sit shoulder-to-shoulder. COVID-19 cases are declining in Los Angeles County and organizers are consulting with government officials and infectious disease experts.

The vaccination policies were also reported by multiple other outlets, including the New York Times, Variety and People.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the awards — the first time three women will emcee the Oscars.