Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Entertainment·Coming Up

Oscars 2023: Follow along here for all the winners

The 95th annual Oscars, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, are celebrating the best in film tonight. CBC News is keeping you up to date on the action and all the winners.

Canadian nominees include Sarah Polley, Brendan Fraser and Domee Shi

Arti Patel · CBC News ·
A gold Oscar statue
An Oscar statue stands as preparations are made along what's normally the red carpet ahead of the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday. This year, the carpet is champagne coloured. (AFP via Getty Images)

A year after one of the most infamous Oscar awards to date, a champagne-coloured carpet welcomed back stars to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. 

Late-night entertainer Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for the third time, as the live broadcast's first solo emcee in five years. 

WATCH | Does streaming creative a battle with theatres or a benefit for films?:

Does streaming create a battle with theatres or a benefit for films?

2 days ago
Duration 2:20
Streaming services are often thought of as a competitor for the movie theatre experience, but some in the industry see streaming as a benefit by keeping films in the conversation longer.

Several Canadians are vying for an Academy Award, including Canadian director Sarah Polley for Women Talking in the adapted screenplay and best-picture categories, as well as directors Domee Shi for Turning Red and Chris Williams for The Sea Beast in the animation series, and Brendan Fraser for best actor for his performance in The Whale.

Mind-bending metaverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, a big faviourite, leads with 11 nominations, including for best picture, Michelle Yeoh for actress in a leading role, both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu for actress in a supporting role, and Ke Huy Quan for actor in a supporting role.

CBC News will be updating this story with all the winners throughout the evening. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Arti Patel

Arti Patel is the Senior Producer, Entertainment and Education at CBC News. She has spent the last decade reporting on lifestyle news at GlobalNews.ca and previously, Huffpost Canada. In 2020, she was the managing editor of The Morning Show, Canada's national lifestyle and entertainment show. Arti is based in Toronto and you can follow her on Twitter @artipatel.

    With files from The Associated Press, Jenna Benchetrit, Jackson Weaver

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now