Oscars 2023: Follow along here for all the winners

A year after one of the most infamous Oscar awards to date, a champagne-coloured carpet welcomed back stars to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.





WATCH | Does streaming creative a battle with theatres or a benefit for films?:

Does streaming create a battle with theatres or a benefit for films? Duration 2:20 Streaming services are often thought of as a competitor for the movie theatre experience, but some in the industry see streaming as a benefit by keeping films in the conversation longer. Late-night entertainer Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for the third time, as the live broadcast's first solo emcee in five years.

Several Canadians are vying for an Academy Award, including Canadian director Sarah Polley for Women Talking in the adapted screenplay and best-picture categories, as well as directors Domee Shi for Turning Red and Chris Williams for The Sea Beast in the animation series, and Brendan Fraser for best actor for his performance in The Whale.



Mind-bending metaverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, a big faviourite, leads with 11 nominations, including for best picture, Michelle Yeoh for actress in a leading role, both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu for actress in a supporting role, and Ke Huy Quan for actor in a supporting role.

CBC News will be updating this story with all the winners throughout the evening.