Oscars 2023: Follow along here for all the winners

Late-night entertainer Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for the third time, as the live broadcast's first solo emcee in five years.
WATCH | Does streaming creative a battle with theatres or a benefit for films?:
Streaming services are often thought of as a competitor for the movie theatre experience, but some in the industry see streaming as a benefit by keeping films in the conversation longer.
Several Canadians are vying for an Academy Award, including Canadian director Sarah Polley for Women Talking in the adapted screenplay and best-picture categories, as well as directors Domee Shi for Turning Red and Chris Williams for The Sea Beast in the animation series, and Brendan Fraser for best actor for his performance in The Whale.
Mind-bending metaverse movie Everything Everywhere All at Once, a big faviourite,leads with 11 nominations, including for best picture, Michelle Yeoh for actress in a leading role, both Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu for actress in a supporting role, and Ke Huy Quan for actor in a supporting role.
CBC News will be updating this story with all the winners throughout the evening.
Arti Patel is the Senior Producer, Entertainment and Education at CBC News. She has spent the last decade reporting on lifestyle news at GlobalNews.ca and previously, Huffpost Canada. In 2020, she was the managing editor of The Morning Show, Canada's national lifestyle and entertainment show. Arti is based in Toronto and you can follow her on Twitter @artipatel.
With files from The Associated Press, Jenna Benchetrit, Jackson Weaver